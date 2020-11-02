Broadus emerged out of the District 2C Tournament as the champion. The Lady Hawks finished third in the regular season standings, but they made some noise in the tournament, defeating the top two seeds, Circle and Jordan. After an impressive run, they look to keep it going in the divisional.
Most Popular
-
Fire in downtown Sidney closes two businesses
-
Montana man thought COVID-19 was a 'shamdemic,' until that is it sent him to the hospital
-
Sidney High graduate Doug Adkins is appearing on The Voice Germany
-
Montana's COVID enforcement page has received 1,300 complaints so far
-
The last harvest of Rocky Norby
-
By the numbers: Hospital capacity in Montana
-
Sidney woman wanted on Fairview arrest warrant will be facing additional drug-related charges
-
Five teams of nurses heading to rural Montana to help with health care worker shortages
-
Biggest 2020 beet found in Savage
-
Governor issues order increasing weight limit for sugar beet trucks