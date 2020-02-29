Braxton Bousquet's place is 4th and has scored 14.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Braxton Bousquet (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Grant Bertsch (Baker) (Dec 8-3)
Champ. Round 2 - Braxton Bousquet (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Mason O`Leary (Coyote Wrestling) (Fall 0:52)
Quarterfinal - Judd Ophus (Watford city wolves) won by decision over Braxton Bousquet (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 8-7)
Cons. Round 4 - Braxton Bousquet (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Jake Langston (Project Wrestling) (Fall 2:56)
Cons. Round 5 - Braxton Bousquet (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Rosslynn Ramirez (Glendive Mat Devils) (Maj 16-7)
Cons. Semi - Braxton Bousquet (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Lars Hokenson (Alexander Comets) (Dec 12-9)
3rd Place Match - Keaton Ducharme (Baker) won by decision over Braxton Bousquet (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 5-3)
Xavier Conroy's place is 4th and has scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Xavier Conroy (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Xavier Conroy (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Deshawn Joseph (Glasgow) (Maj 17-9)
Semifinal - Cooper Campbell (Northeast MT) won by fall over Xavier Conroy (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:00)
Cons. Semi - Xavier Conroy (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by forfeit over Finnley McCollum (Coyote Wrestling) (FF)
3rd Place Match - Tucker Lynn (Alexander Comets) won by fall over Xavier Conroy (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:47)
Gannon Hill's place is 3rd and has scored 5.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Gannon Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Gannon Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Jameson Hale (Circle) (Fall 0:50)
Semifinal - Ash Quinton (Poplar Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Gannon Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) (TF 17-2)
Cons. Semi - Gannon Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Hunter Zimmerman (Wolf Point) (Dec 13-8)
3rd Place Match - Gannon Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Paul Groh (Circle) (Dec 7-2)
2nd Place Match - Jaren McDanold (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Gannon Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 8-2)
Jaren McDanold's place is 2nd and has scored 7.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jaren McDanold (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Jaren McDanold (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Peyton Johnson (Baker) (Fall 0:41)
Semifinal - Jaren McDanold (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Hiram Richardson (Circle) (Fall 1:25)
1st Place Match - Ash Quinton (Poplar Wrestling Club) won by fall over Jaren McDanold (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:30)
2nd Place Match - Jaren McDanold (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Gannon Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 8-2)
Toby Kleinke's place is 2nd and has scored 20.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Toby Kleinke (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Toby Kleinke (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Ryker Heckler (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Maj 13-2)
Quarterfinal - Toby Kleinke (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Garryd O`Leary (Coyote Wrestling) (Maj 13-4)
Semifinal - Toby Kleinke (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Liam Conklin (Heights) (Dec 9-4)
1st Place Match - Taden Sundeen (Glasgow) won by decision over Toby Kleinke (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 4-0)
2nd Place Match - Toby Kleinke (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by no contest over Liam Conklin (Heights) (NC)
Noah Triana's place is 2nd and has scored 7.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Noah Triana (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye)
Semifinal - Noah Triana (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Blake Cooper (Poplar Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:24)
1st Place Match - Hatch Wills (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Noah Triana (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:40)
Hatch Wills's place is 1st and has scored 10.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Hatch Wills (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Jonah Schell (Baker) (Fall 0:20)
Semifinal - Hatch Wills (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Nickolas Gaub (Project Wrestling) (Maj 10-2)
1st Place Match - Hatch Wills (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Noah Triana (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:40)
Greyson Gorder's place is 3rd and has scored 5.0 team points.
Round 1 - Noah Hopkins (Heights) won by tech fall over Greyson Gorder (Sidney Wrestling Club) (TF 15-0)
Round 3 - Iyerlee Paulson (Wolf Point) won by fall over Greyson Gorder (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:26)
Tripp Heggem's place is 3rd and has scored 17.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Tripp Heggem (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Tripp Heggem (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kaden O`Leary (Coyote Wrestling) (Fall 0:29)
Quarterfinal - Tripp Heggem (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Weston Kirkland (Glasgow) (Fall 3:00)
Semifinal - Tripp Heggem (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Jacoby Dinardi (Billings Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:44)
1st Place Match - Jack Morehouse (Glasgow) won by fall over Tripp Heggem (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:36)
2nd Place Match - Tay Morehouse (Glasgow) won by fall over Tripp Heggem (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:46)
Brenner Mullin's place is 1st and has scored 10.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Brenner Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Adrian McCulley (Glendive Mat Devils) (Fall 0:28)
Quarterfinal - Brenner Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kaito Smith (Circle) (Fall 0:25)
Semifinal - Brenner Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Dean Kelley (Helena Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:54)
1st Place Match - Brenner Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Kash Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) (TF 15-0)
Kash Mullin's place is 2nd and has scored 7.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Kash Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Kash Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Dawson Pederson (Aberdeen) (Fall 0:27)
Semifinal - Kash Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Brody Corbett (Team Champs) (Fall 0:46)
1st Place Match - Brenner Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Kash Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) (TF 15-0)
2nd Place Match - Kash Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by no contest over Dawson Pederson (Aberdeen) (NC)
Aaron Schmitz's place is 1st and has scored 10.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Aaron Schmitz (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Aaron Schmitz (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Logan Lachenmeier (Project Wrestling) (Dec 9-5)
Semifinal - Aaron Schmitz (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Parker Beitzinger (Coyote Wrestling) (Maj 12-2)
1st Place Match - Aaron Schmitz (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Ethan Kliniske (Coyote Wrestling) (Fall 0:35)
Jeremiah Hill's place is 2nd and has scored 7.0 team points.
Round 2 - Jeremiah Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Taylon Hendry (Glasgow) (Fall 0:14)
Round 3 - Toryn Gonsalez (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Jeremiah Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Maj 13-4)
Toryn Gonsalez's place is 1st and has scored 10.0 team points.
Round 1 - Toryn Gonsalez (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Taylon Hendry (Glasgow) (Fall 0:49)
Round 3 - Toryn Gonsalez (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Jeremiah Hill (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Maj 13-4)
Eli Lonski's place is 3rd and has scored 5.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Eli Lonski (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Ezekial Gourneau (Poplar Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:36)
Quarterfinal - Eli Lonski (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Paden Nelson (Circle) (Maj 12-0)
Semifinal - Eli Lonski (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Owen Wegner (Darkhorse) (Dec 2-0)
1st Place Match - William Alves (Billings Wrestling Club) won by fall over Eli Lonski (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:11)
2nd Place Match - Hunter McGrane (Glendive Mat Devils) won by decision over Eli Lonski (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 6-0)
Tyson Syth's place is 1st and has scored 10.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Tyson Syth (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Jace Whitaker (Team Champs) (Fall 0:30)
Quarterfinal - Tyson Syth (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Isaac Keller (Glendive Mat Devils) (Fall 0:10)
Semifinal - Tyson Syth (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Cook Murch (Darkhorse) (Fall 0:25)
1st Place Match - Tyson Syth (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Brogan Burton (Project Wrestling) (Dec 5-2)
Dawsen Baltrusch's place is 3rd and has scored 5.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Dawsen Baltrusch (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Channing Phares (Montana Disciples) (Maj 10-0)
Quarterfinal - Dawsen Baltrusch (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Bodee Bright (Team Champs) (Dec 4-0)
Semifinal - Dawsen Baltrusch (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Cody Bradley (Colstrip) (Fall 1:33)
1st Place Match - Esten Foss (Aberdeen) won by fall over Dawsen Baltrusch (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:52)
2nd Place Match - Braxton Barent (Team Champs) won by major decision over Dawsen Baltrusch (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Maj 11-0)
Grady Bloesser's place is 4th and has scored 14.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Grady Bloesser (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Grady Bloesser (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Jordan Niles (Team Champs) (Dec 7-2)
Quarterfinal - Grady Bloesser (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kaylee Cloud (Alexander Comets) (Fall 1:16)
Semifinal - Korbyn Barent (Team Champs) won by fall over Grady Bloesser (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:49)
Cons. Semi - Grady Bloesser (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kaiden Culbertson (Alexander Comets) (Fall 0:53)
3rd Place Match - Huntly Harp (Project Wrestling) won by decision over Grady Bloesser (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 6-2)
Brody Keysor's place is 2nd and has scored 7.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Brody Keysor (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Micah Coghlan (Darkhorse) (Fall 2:17)
Quarterfinal - Brody Keysor (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Cutter Ouradnik (Bowman County) (Fall 0:31)
Semifinal - Brody Keysor (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Caydyn Lee (Glendive Mat Devils) (Fall 2:29)
1st Place Match - Makael Aguayo (Team Champs) won by decision over Brody Keysor (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 7-0)
2nd Place Match - Brody Keysor (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by no contest over Cutter Ouradnik (Bowman County) (NC)
Ty Schepens's place is 1st and has scored 10.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Ty Schepens (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Ty Schepens (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Corey Getzlaff (Alexander Comets) (Fall 1:00)
Semifinal - Ty Schepens (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Sawyer Noll (Beach) (Maj 13-2)
1st Place Match - Ty Schepens (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Owen Ward (Aberdeen) (Fall 1:27)
Gordon Knapp's place is 4th and has scored 3.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Gordon Knapp (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye)
Semifinal - Tate Huff (Aberdeen) won by decision over Gordon Knapp (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 4-0)
Cons. Semi - Gordon Knapp (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Maliek Potter (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:32)
3rd Place Match - Baylor Burton (Project Wrestling) won by decision over Gordon Knapp (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 7-2)
Clayton VanGorder's place is 4th and has scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Clayton VanGorder (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Clayton VanGorder (Sidney Wrestling Club) won in sudden victory - 1 over Cayden Folsom (Coyote Wrestling) (SV-1 4-2)
Semifinal - Vernon Copenhaver (Coyote Wrestling) won by fall over Clayton VanGorder (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:55)
Cons. Semi - Clayton VanGorder (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Hunter Zabransky (Stillwater Wrestling Club) (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match - Dalton Hinebaugh (Darkhorse) won by decision over Clayton VanGorder (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 6-0)
Ryker Wise's place is 4th and has scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Ryker Wise (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Taylor Wanner (Bowman County) won by major decision over Ryker Wise (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Maj 9-0)
Cons. Round 2 - Ryker Wise (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Ryker Wise (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Beau Rindahl (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:59)
Cons. Semi - Ryker Wise (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Derek Lachenmeier (Project Wrestling) (Dec 6-2)
3rd Place Match - Grant O`Neill (North Montana) won by injury default over Ryker Wise (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Inj. 2:00)
Brandon Pederson's place is 4th and has scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Brandon Pederson (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Brandon Pederson (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over William Kirkland (Glasgow) (Dec 5-0)
Semifinal - Kenny Carlos (Team Champs) won by fall over Brandon Pederson (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:50)
Cons. Semi - Brandon Pederson (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Maddax Charles (Darkhorse) (TF 15-0)
3rd Place Match - William Kirkland (Glasgow) won by fall over Brandon Pederson (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:32)
Amaya Kirn's place is 2nd and has scored 7.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Amaya Kirn (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Amaya Kirn (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Cierra Norton (Circle) (Fall 0:59)
Semifinal - Amaya Kirn (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Quinn Hale (Team Champs) (Dec 6-1)
1st Place Match - Brody Aesoph (Aberdeen) won by decision over Amaya Kirn (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 2-1)
2nd Place Match - Amaya Kirn (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Nathan Carlsen (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 4-1)
Nathan Carlsen's place is 3rd and has scored 5.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Nathan Carlsen (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kai Heck (Colstrip) (Fall 2:42)
Quarterfinal - Nathan Carlsen (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Payton Cicero (Team Champs) (Dec 6-1)
Semifinal - Brody Aesoph (Aberdeen) won by fall over Nathan Carlsen (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:41)
Cons. Semi - Nathan Carlsen (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Kai Heck (Colstrip) (Maj 11-0)
3rd Place Match - Nathan Carlsen (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Quinn Hale (Team Champs) (Dec 3-1)
2nd Place Match - Amaya Kirn (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Nathan Carlsen (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 4-1)
Aaron See's place is 4th and has scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Aaron See (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Kade Vatnsdal (Team Champs) won by major decision over Aaron See (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Maj 8-0)
Cons. Round 2 - Aaron See (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Brayden Lane (Heights) (Fall 1:27)
Cons. Round 3 - Aaron See (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Ranon Arneson (Wolf Point) (Fall 0:55)
Cons. Semi - Aaron See (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Colten Bayley (Darkhorse) (Dec 7-1)
3rd Place Match - Colton Wells (Team Champs) won by fall over Aaron See (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:39)
Deion Potter's place is 4th and has scored 3.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Deion Potter (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye)
Semifinal - Rebecca Gorder (Poplar Wrestling Club) won by decision over Deion Potter (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 3-0)
Cons. Semi - Deion Potter (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Woody Shirley (Montana Disciples) (Fall 0:54)
3rd Place Match - Jacob Bundy (Miles City) won by fall over Deion Potter (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:45)
Keela Kary's place is 3rd and has scored 5.0 team points.
Round 1 - Brandon Azure (Heights) won by fall over Keela Kary (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:31)
Round 3 - Tyler Niles (Team Champs) won by fall over Keela Kary (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:20)
Joshua Salz's place is 2nd and has scored 7.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Joshua Salz (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye)
Semifinal - Joshua Salz (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Donovan Gibbs (Circle) (Dec 10-3)
1st Place Match - Riggs Rotenberger (Beach) won by fall over Joshua Salz (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:18)
Chace Waters's place is 1st and has scored 10.0 team points.
Round 1 - Chace Waters (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Ubaldo Medina Jr (Coyote Wrestling) (Fall 0:14)
Round 3 - Chace Waters (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Ethan Short (Stillwater Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:26)
Caleb Kleinke's place is 2nd and has scored 7.0 team points.
Round 1 - Caleb Kleinke (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Thomas Bustos (Glendive Mat Devils) (Dec 6-0)
Round 3 - Oakley Woody (Montana Disciples) won by fall over Caleb Kleinke (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:05)