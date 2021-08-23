Chase Brown recalls being able to win a race one time in high school when matched up against Cesar Mireles.
They raced 100 meters running backward, and Brown beat Mireles.
“It’s the only time I’ve ever beaten him,” Brown said.
It’s a fate that Richey-Lambert runners are used to during Mireles’ time with the Fusion as the head cross country coach, as not even Sam Smith, who won state last year in cross country and some track and field events, could catch up to Mireles at times.
Now, Brown isn’t chasing Mireles, but rather is following in his footsteps as the next head coach of the Richey-Lambert cross country team.
The student is now the teacher, and Brown is looking forward to taking inspiration from Mireles to teach the next generation of Fusion runners.
Brown said the idea of becoming the coach for the team came about last year, when the Fusion were at the state cross country meet.
He had been helping the team during the season last fall whenever he could, and while they were at state, Mireles and Carla Smith, Sam Smith’s mom who also helps the team, both approached Brown and said he should take the coaching position.
Mireles left to go back to California this summer, and thus, Brown was the new head coach for the Fusion.
Brown said it’s kind of a surreal feeling to take over for the coach he followed for three years in high school, but he doesn’t believe he has quite succeeded Mireles yet.
“I have a lot to learn, and I don’t know if I’ll ever catch up to how good he really was. You don’t find coaches like him very often,” he said.
How good Mireles really was is impressive.
He led the Fusion to a state title in 2015, along with top-three finishes at state multiple times since then (second place last year for the boy’s team).
Mireles has coached multiple All-State runners, including runners who have gone on to compete in college (like Sam Smith, for example).
While Brown admits he has a long way to go to achieve that greatness, he is ready to do everything he can as head coach.
So far, Brown has taken as much as possible from Mireles’ coaching style and has been texting him a lot asking for little pointers.
Brown was in Mireles’ program for three years, but actually teaching the sport to others is a different experience Brown said.
“It’s a lot of the same. I want to do it similar to how he did because it works, I guess,” Brown said with a laugh. “We got a lot of banners in the gym from him.”
Practices for the season only began about two weeks ago, but Brown knows how he wants to coach his runners.
He said he wants to focus on helping them individually because they are all different and start at different points in their athletic careers.
“Some of them, you know, like me, I came in when I was a sophomore, and some of them have been there since fifth grade. So you just kind of need to revolve around their experience too, that’s where I’m just trying to focus on right now,” Brown said.
Brown has learned some of the qualities he needs as a coach from previous experience as a coach for junior high basketball, but he can already tell that this position will require more from him.
For starters, there’s a lot of paperwork.
Brown admitted that he’s already been reminded multiple times to check his emails as well.
Along with the emails and paperwork, going to practices and fulfilling other coaching duties becomes a lot, but Brown said he’s also used to this sort of schedule.
“When it’s all said and done, it’s definitely going to be worth it,” he added.
Brown will get his first real taste as the head coach this weekend when the Fusion compete in the Wolf Point Invite.
From the get-go, Brown told the team he wants at least second place again, and looking at the roster, which includes a good amount of returners, Brown said the team has some really solid runners.
“I really enjoyed being part of the teams when I was there because we had a lot of success, and I hope that I can just bring that back,” he said.
Part of taking over as head coach means running with his athletes at practices like Mireles did before him, but Brown still has some work to do to avenge his losses to Mireles.
“I’m struggling to keep up right now,” he said with a laugh. “I’m not going to lie, I’ve been out of it for a while. I’ve hurt a couple times so far, which is good, I hope they’re faster than me. You know it kind of sucks to look at and be like, ‘I don’t want them to beat me, in practice even,’ but if they’re going to be faster than me so be it. They’re the ones going to be running at the state meet so I’m excited.”