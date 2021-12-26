The Sidney High School girl’s basketball team has started the season well, picking up a few wins and playing well overall.
Sidney has a lot of depth this year, with players in the starting lineup and off the bench alike contributing to the team’s effort.
Nowhere is this more prevalent than in the team’s statistics through the early part of the season.
Here’s a look at some of the leaders for the team this season, with statistics coming from mthighschoolstats.com.
Scoring
Sidney has two players averaging double-digits in scoring so far, being Sophie Peters and Taylan Hansen.
Peters leads the team with an average of 13.7 points per game, and Hansen is averaging 10.8 points per game so far.
Olivia Schoepp averages 8.2 points per game so far, Jenna Anderson averages 5.8 and Leah Entz averages 5.3.
Allyson Nentwig, Savanna Anderson, Kendyl Wacha and Daisy Snow each have scored this year as well, with Nentwig and Savanna Anderson each averaging at least three points per game.
Defense
Peters leads the team in steals so far this season, recording a total of 15 steals, which equates to more than two per game.
Also breaking double digits in the steals category is Olivia Schoepp, who has 12 steals, about two per game.
Six other Sidney players have recorded at least one steal this season: Hansen, Jenna and Savanna Anderson, Entz, Nentwig and Wacha. Hansen is just two steals away from double digits, and Jenna Anderson and Entz each have seven.
Also in the defensive category, Peters leads the team with seven blocks, and Savanna Anderson has six. Schoepp has recorded three blocks so far, too.
Miscellaneous
Sidney has been successful on the boards so far this season, and leading the way in this category is also Peters.
She leads the team with 8.8 rebounds per game, followed by Savanna Anderson, who has recorded 3.5 rebounds per game so far.
Schoepp has averaged three rebounds per game thus far, and Entz has recorded 2.5 early on.
Daisy Snow, Jenna Anderson, Hansen, Nentwig and Wacha have each averaged a bit over one rebound per game so far as well.
On the offensive side of things, Peters leads the team with 24 total assists this season, followed by Wacha, who has recorded nine.
Entz and Schoepp each have eight assists to their name so far this season, and Jenna Anderson and Hansen have seven and six, respectively.
Nentwig, Savanna Anderson and Snow each have a few assists this season, as well.
The Lady Eagles have put together a solid start to this season, and this is shown by the fact that almost every player on the roster has recorded stats across the board so far.
Sidney’s depth is one of the key things that will drive the team this season, and it has been doing so already.