The Cutting Edge Dance Studio ended their regular season in the Sidney High School gymnasium this past weekend for the dance talent competition where many athletes had the opportunity to prove their skills.
Under the category of 12-14 Up and Coming Solos Alyna Garza placed first overall with her performance of “Mr. Pinstripe Suit.”
For 12-14 Competitive Solos, Gracie Hentages earned fourth place overall with her performance of “Jolene” and Isabelle Doty performed “Maybelline” to earn seventh place overall.
In the 15-19 up and coming solos category Gracie Burns earned first place overall by performing “Walk it Out” and Cassidy Wadly placed second overall with her performance of “Please Notice.”
Age 15-19 competitive solo had four placings for the CEDS: Brielle Gorder earned first place overall and a high score tap award for her performance of “Son of a Preacher Man,” Emma Weiland placed third overall for her performance of “When Doves Cry,” Ellie Burns performed “Without a Word” to earn eighth place overall and Abby Schilling placed tenth overall for her performance of “No Lines.”
CEDS placed second overall in the 12-14 up and coming small group category with their performance of “Desperados.”
During the 12-14 competitive duo/trio category Kinley Weiland and Ave Norby placed first overall with their performance of “Budapest.”
“That’s Life” was performed during the 12-14 competitive small group category and earned first place overall.
For the 15-19 competitive duo/trio, Emma Doty and Gorder placed first overall with their performance of “Come Together.” A choreography award was also given during this performance.
The performance of “White Rabbit” in the 15-19 competitive small group category earned many awards including first place overall, high score contemporary, being an Entertainment Showdown finalist and earning a choreography award.
During the 15-19 competitive large group category the performance of “Killin’ ‘em with Vibes” earned first place overall as well as a high score hip hop award.
Director Jennifer Carlile earned awards as the productions of “Ain’t No Mountain” earned first overall as well as Judges Choice and the “New York, New York” performance earned first place overall.
The competition ended with a “Senior Dance Down” where Schilling was a finalist and Gorder ended up the winner.
Coach Carlile said, “I can’t believe how well our dancers did today. Everybody did amazing and what a way to end our regular season competitions.”
For the full competition results visit http://www.cuttingedgedancestudio.com/ or the Cutting Edge Dance Studio Facebook page.