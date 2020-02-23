The Fairview Warriors have proved record-wise and by point differential, all regular season they’re one of the more balanced, definitely experienced teams with seven seniors in the district. They once again showed that in the semi-final win by a final score of 35–53 in the District 2C Basketball Tournament against the Plentywood Wildcats on Friday night, Feb. 21 at Sidney High School.
Senior Cody Asbeck got the first bucket to go for the Warriors off an inbound pass under the hoop for fellow senior Lak Kloker early on in the first quarter. Senior Tyson Flickinger of Plentywood took the lead right back on the next possession, draining a three-pointer.
The lead went back and forth during the next couple of possessions, with baskets from Fairview senior Josh Herron and Plentywood senior Jordan Trupe before Plentywood sophomore Reese Wirtz nailed a three-pointer, taking a brief 7–4 advantage.
But Fairview senior Cody Asbeck railed, scoring the next five points for the Warriors before senior Alex Shriver got a three-point play after being fouled on a mid-range jumper. Fairview led 9–12 at the end of the first.
In the second quarter, it was all Warriors as they outscored the Wildcats 5–18. Shriver got the first nine points of the second quarter, hitting back-to-back three-pointers, with another three-point play from the free-throw line. Plentywood didn’t score until the 3:33 mark in the second quarter.
At halftime, Fairview led 14–30.
In the next two quarters Plentywood was only outscored by three in the second half. But the lead the Warriors had acquired was insurmountable for the Wildcats, giving Fairview an 18-point victory and a spot in the District 2C Championship game against the Froid/Lake RedHawks.
Shriver led the Warriors with 18 points while Herron and Asbeck each had 12. Senior Trevor Karst had four, Kloker had three, and senior Kanyon Taylor and freshman Hunter Sharbono each had two points.
Flickinger led the Wildcats with 10 points, the only player from his team to reach double figures. Trupe had nine, senior Justin Hendrickson, junior Kieran Hernandez and Wirtz each had four. Freshman Easton Tommerup and junior Chris Hagan rounded out the scoring, each tacking on two points.
Fairview Warriors dominant in championship victory over Froid/Lake
With both Fairview and Froid/Lake coming into this Championship game with similar records, both sitting at the top of the conference at first and second, respectively, it was expected to be a close game, at least based on their records. That wasn’t the case. The game was over as soon as it started.
Fairview put on an offensive clinic, shooting 53.2 percent from the field and 50 percent from three, with the Warriors winning the District 2C Basketball Championship by a final score of 27–60.
Fairview senior Lak Kloker started the roll for the Warriors, opening the game with a three-pointer from the corner at the 7:34 mark. That began a run of 0–8 by the Warriors before Froid Lake sophomore Javoone Nesbit got to the free-throw line, hitting one of two with 4:27 remaining in the first quarter.
After the free-throw, on Fairview’s next possession, senior Josh Herron made a backdoor cut, where he was found for two down low, which again started another run of 3–8 to end the first with a lead of 3–18 for the Warriors.
The second quarter belonged to Fairview Warriors senior Alex Shriver. He accounted for all 16 points in the second quarter for the Warriors, totaling his first-half points of 21.
Froid/Lake added four more points in the second quarter with a pair of buckets by junior Colt Miller and Nesbit.
At the half, Fairview had a 31-point lead of 7–34.
The RedHawks got a quick two by sophomore Bode Miller to open the quarter, but that didn’t mean much. It was followed by up by another two points by Shriver and a beautiful backdoor cut by Fairview senior Cody Asbeck coming off an assist by Kloker.
It was a much more successful quarter by the RedHawks, only being outscored by one: 13–14.
With the game well in-hand for the Warriors, however, Fairview showed consistency on offense.
At the end of the third, the Warriors only had eight minutes to go in becoming the District 2C Boys Basketball Tournament Champions with a comfortable lead of 20–48.
Until midway through the fourth quarter, Shriver had outscored the entire Froid/Lake team. When it seemed Fairview finally missed a shot in the fourth, Herron (who stands at 6’-2") was there for the rebound or tip-in.
Nesbit once again found himself at the line with 4:14 remaining in the fourth, as all of Fairview’s substitutes entered the game to close it out and seal their 2020 conference championship victory.
Shriver led his team with 23 points. He shot 75 percent from the floor on 12 shots and 100 percent from beyond the arc on three shots. He was far from the only player with a star-studded performance. Herron finished with 12 points and shooting just over 54 percent from the field. Asbeck added nine points on 50 percent shooting, while freshman Hunter Sharbono had five.
Seniors Gabe Schipman and Kanyon Taylor each had four points, and Kloker had three. Fairview also added 14 points off turnovers and 16 points coming off the bench.
Colt Miller led the RedHawks with 16 of his team’s 27 points. Nesbit had seven and Bode Miller finished with two. The RedHawks shot 23 percent the entire game, and on those misses Fairview was there for the defensive rebound over 77 percent of the time.
Fairview will be back in action on Wednesday, opening in the divisional round in Glasgow. They will face off against the winner of the fifth-place game on Monday, Feb. 24 at Culbertson between the MonDak Thunder and the Culbertson Cowboys.