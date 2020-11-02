Circle had a somewhat hard full in the District 2C Tournament. The Lady Wildcats finished first in the district in the regular season, but they lost to Broadus in the tournament and took third place. Circle still qualified for the divisional round, but they may have some extra motivation to prove they are the best district team.
