Due to two weekends of blizzards and weather that is rather unsuitable for outdoor activities, class A and C track and field teams had the opportunity to attend an indoor meet at the Arc in Williston, N.D. and the results are as follows.
At the men’s competition, local teams competed in the 4x200m relay. The Fairview A team, consisting of Curt Rice, Hunter Sharbono, Jaxon Vitt and Martin Manuel placed third. The Sidney A team followed closely behind in fourth place with Reece Graves, Aren Larson, Ty Lovegren and Ryan McGinnis running.
During individual events, Larson (Sidney) placed fourth with a time of 7.45 seconds, Graves (Sidney) placed fifth with a time of 7.55 seconds, Manuel (Fairview) tied for eighth place with a time of 7.65 seconds and McGinnis (Sidney) placed tenth with a time of 7.69 seconds.
In the 200m dash competition, Manuel placed fifth with a time of 25.05 seconds, Grady Nelson (Sidney) placed ninth with a time of 25.66 seconds and Larson placed tenth with a time of 25.75.
Nelson represented local athletes in the 400m run placing sixth with a time of 57.60 seconds.
Daniel Stevens (Sidney) placed fourth in the 60m hurdles with a time of 11.01 seconds.
Moving on to field events, in the shot put competition Sharbono (Fairview) placed second with a throw of 42’00”. Lovegren (Sidney) followed closely behind in third place with a throw of 41’02” and Chase Waters (Sidney) earned seventh place with a throw of 38’07”.
Larson achieved the gold medal in high jump with a height of 6’02”. Nelson placed sixth with a jump of 5’06” and Jaxon Vitt (Fairview) placed seventh with a height of 5’04”.
Local athletes dominated the pole vault competition with Gage Johnon (Sidney) taking home the first place medal with a vault of 12’06”. Wyatt McPherson (Fairview) placed second with a vault of 12’0”, Reece Graves placed third with a vault of 11’0” and Xander Schlothauer (Sidney) placed fourth with a vault of 8’06”.
In the long jump competition, Jerome Entz (Sidney) placed second with a distance of 20’01”. Jaxon Vitt placed fifth with a jump of 18’10.5”, McGinnis tied for sixth with a jump of 18’08” and Reece Graves placed ninth with a distance of 18’0.5”.
Entz took home the gold in the triple jump competition with a jump of 41’06.50”. Aaron Reitz (Sidney) placed sixth with a jump of 36’04”.
In the women’s competition, Fairview placed first in the 4x200m relay with Teigan Taylor, Taylor McPherson, Abigail Berry and Kallee Hopes running.
During the 4x400m relay the Sidney team, consisting of Jori Horsburgh, Ryleigh Kleinke, Olivia Schoepp and Emma Doty placed fourth.
Kallee Hopes (Fairview) placed third in the 60m dash with a time of 8.84 seconds with Berry (Fairview) following closely behind with a time of 8.87 seconds. Schoepp (Sidney) placed fifth with a time of 8.89 seconds, Doty (Sidney) placed seventh with a time of 8.91 and Anna Allen (Sidney) placed eighth with a time of 8.97.
During the 200m dash Taylor (Fairview) placed second with a time of 29.34 seconds, Kallee Hopes took home fifth place with a time of 29.72 seconds and Schoepp placed sixth with a time of 29.89 seconds.
Madison Lustig (Fairview) placed ninth in the 400m run with a time of 1:11.87 minutes.
Ryleigh Kleinke (Sidney) took home the gold medal in the 800m run with a time of 2:33.31 minutes and Lustig placed ninth with a time of 2:52.17 minutes.
Kleinke represented local athletes in the 1600m run placing second with a time of 5:49.06.
Taylor won the 60m hurdles competition with a time of 10.53 seconds.
Moving onto field events, Scout Hopes (Fairview) placed third in the shot put with a throw of 34’00”. Kallee Hopes placed eighth with a throw of 26’11” and SheaLi Seitz (Sidney) placed ninth with a throw of 26’10”.
During the pole vault competition, Taylor placed first with a vault of 9’06”. Brielle Gorder (Sidney) placed third with a vault of 8’00”, Kambre Kloker (Fairview) placed fourth with a vault of 7’06” and Schoepp placed fifth with a vault of 7’00”.
Taylor McPherson (Fairview) placed second in the long jump with a distance of 14’10.50”, Leah Entz (Sidney) placed third with a jump of 14’06”, Kloker placed sixth with a distance of 13’08.50” and Berry placed eighth with a jump of 13’01.50”.
Taylor McPherson took home the gold medal in triple jump with a jump of 31’08.50” while Leah Entz placed second with a jump of 31’00”, Allen placed third with a jump of 29’10” and Kloker placed fourth jumping 29’08”.
The next meet for Sidney athletes will be Thursday, April 28 in Glendive. Class C athletes competed in Lambert on Tuesday, April 26. The Sidney Herald will report on this in the next issue.