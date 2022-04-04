Purchase Access

The class C track and field athletes had their first meet of the year at an invitational in Glasgow. Many local athletes participated in multiple events and the results are as follows.

SavageThe Savage boys placed sixth as a team in the 4x400m relay with Sayer Erickson, Zane Pilgeram, Hunter Riding and Cade Tombre participating.

Pilgeram placed third in the long jump with a distance of 18’03”.

Tombre ran a 58.88 seconds to earn seventh place in the 400m run and placed sixth in the javelin with a throw of 130’11”.

The Savage girl’s team took first place in the 4x100m relay and fourth in the 4x400m relay. Competing in the relays were Cambry Conradsen, Faith Reed, Teah Conradsen and Brooke Reuter.

Reuter placed second in the 100m dash with a time of 13.36 seconds, first in the 400m run with a time of 1:03.80 minutes and third in the long jump with a distance of 14’04.25”.

Cambry Conradsen ran a time of 13.39 seconds to earn third place in the 100m dash, placed third in the 200m run with a time of 29.58 seconds and jumped 12’11.50” in the long jump to place tenth.

Teah Conradsen jumped a distance of 13’11.25” to achieve fourth place in the long jump.

Karley McPherson placed sixth in discus with a throw of 85’02” and in shot put placed eighth with a throw of 29’10.50”.

FairviewHunter Sharbono placed third in discus with a throw of 113’04” and placed fifth in shot put representing Fairview with a throw of 41’01”.

Wyatt McPherson vaulted 9’06” to earn tenth place in pole vault.

The girls team took sixth place in the 4x100m relay. On this team were Taylor McPherson, Kallee Hopes, Kambre Kloker and Teigan Taylor.

Scout Hopes earned the first place medal in shot put with a throw of 34’02”.

Taylor placed fourth in the 100m hurdles with a time of 17.98, fourth in the pole vault with a height of 8’0” and seventh in the 300m hurdles with a time of 53.21 seconds.

Taylor McPherson took fourth place in the triple jump with a distance of 29’7.25”.

Kloker placed fifth in the pole vault with a height of seven feet.

Hopes placed sixth in the 200m run with a time of 31.15 seconds.

Richey/LambertBeatrise Bikovska placed ninth in the 800m run with a time of 2:58.12.

The next track meet for class C athletes will be Thursday, April 7 at the Lambert invitational.



