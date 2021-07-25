A monumental step in the right direction for the sport of cheerleading took place this past week, and it’s about time this was done.
On July 20, the International Olympic Committee voted to grant full recognition to the International Cheer Union, which is the international governing body for cheerleading.
What this means is that the ICU and cheerleading overall are now eligible to petition to be included in the Olympic Games and a variety of Olympic multi-sport games, according to the Johnson City Press.
On top of that, the recognition will help ensure greater support and funding for cheerleading development in many countries around the world, according to the Johnson City Press.
This is great news for the sport, which for so long has gone underrated and under-appreciated due to stereotypes and a lack of awareness, I believe.
Unfortunately, you can still go to any middle school or high school in the country and likely hear some boy say that cheerleading isn’t a sport and doesn’t require much athleticism.
On top of that, a lot of people don’t understand that there even is an ICU or the fact that cheerleading has a national competition that gets televised on ESPN, the Entertainment and Sports Programming Network.
Some people just see students doing cheers on the sidelines of games and don’t see what else they do, like stunt routines, dance routines and all the hours of work that go into making them.
All it takes is a quick conversation with a cheer coach or a cheerleader to know that they are practicing, performing at games and attending competitions throughout the school year, if not year-round for really good teams.
But most importantly, for the Olympic part of this news, the important part is the fact that cheerleading has a huge following around the world.
While I knew about the national cheer competition in the U.S. and have even watched it multiple times, I didn’t quite know the spread of the sport internationally.
All it takes is a quick Google search, though, to see that Germany has a cheerleading team compete at the ICU world championships, and so do Canada, Mexico, Norway, England, Puerto Rico and Chile, just to name a few.
The biggest guideline for a sport to become an Olympic event, according to the Olympic website, is to have an international governing body for the sport, which cheerleading meets (the ICU has 116 member nations according to its website).
Unfortunately, the process to become a part of the Games does take awhile, and although cheerleading gained recognition by the IOC, it still may not actually be part of the Games if it doesn’t meet other criteria.
While there is still a long process ahead for cheerleading to be in the Games, this recognition is the first step in getting cheerleading there and helping more people see that cheerleading deserves more attention and admiration.
The Johnson City Press also said that the ICU first applied to be recognized by the ICU 11 years ago. The ICU was founded in 2004 and only obtained provisional recognition in 2016 by the IOC, so yeah I think it's about time it got full recognition.