I wouldn’t call myself an outdoorsman by any means but fishing is something I have long enjoyed and simply need to do more of.
The idea of setting up somewhere for a while and sitting by or on the water is a relaxing one but I haven’t given myself the time or opportunities to enjoy it.
Despite my failure to do so as I’ve grown up, I did go fishing fairly often when I was young. My memory is awful, but I was most active with fishing between the ages of four and 10 mostly.
And luckily for me during that time, one of my proudest achievements as a kid happened.
If I had to guess, I was likely between five and seven years old but again my memory from those years is nearly blank.
My dad’s side of the family usually had a fishing derby each year and the winner got a prize.
I didn’t know much about fishing techniques at the time, all I knew was to throw a line in the water and pull when you feel the bite (not that I know any more than that now).
With my mom and dad’s help to put bait on the hook and get a decent throw into the water, I embarked on my journey to get some nice bragging rights over my cousins.
And to this day, I don’t think I’ve ever had a better day fishing.
I reeled in the first fish and was surprised I managed to catch it. After that, a combination of adrenaline and fate took over because it’s a blur now.
In the end, I caught five bluegill fish and claimed the crown as the best grandchild in the family at fishing (for a day).
My prize was a tackle box with some fishing gear, a prize which I did use a fair amount after that victory.
Looking back I get embarrassed at the fact that my best fishing performance was when I was that young but it serves as a nice piece of self pride and a reminder that I need to go fishing more.
Now that July is here, there isn’t a better time to get back out to the water and try my hand at reeling some fish in.
For as relaxing as it can be, it also provides some surges of adrenaline and excitement when the line gets yanked underwater and you have to try and reel a fish in.
Unfortunately I haven’t felt those emotions in a long time but the summer is still in full swing; I can get out to a body of water yet.
Before I get in my car and drive anywhere, though, I will have to get some fishing equipment.
I wonder if that tackle box is still in the garage back home.