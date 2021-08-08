Summer didn’t last nearly long enough it seems, but the elapsed time into August only means one thing: School sports.
Yeah, yeah, I’m the sports guy so of course I’m going to talk about sports, but we have a reason to be excited this week in the high school sports world.
Practices for fall sports are starting this week.
That’s right. In just a short amount of time, fall sports will once again be gracing the fields and courts across the country.
Locally in Montana, teams will be starting practices on Thursday and Friday (August 12 and 13).
The Sidney Herald will have our sports preview section coming out in a week, so until that time when you can read about what some teams are expecting this season, here are a couple things to keep in mind as we await the long-awaited return of school sports.
Local Talent
If you’re excited to follow some great teams this fall season, the schools in the area will not disappoint.
In all four fall sports, cross country, football, volleyball and golf (only Sidney has golf in the fall), multiple teams from each school made their mark.
In District 2C and the Eastern C Divisional, Fairview’s volleyball team did well by advancing to the state tournament. Richey-Lambert and Savage’s teams also did really well last year.
The football teams of Sidney, Richey-Lambert, Savage and Fairview all made the playoffs and had winning records.
Richey-Lambert’s cross country boy’s team took second place at the state meet last fall, with senior Sam Smith taking first place individually, and in golf, the Sidney girl’s team did well, taking second place at state.
Of course, every team has a lot of returning talent and experience that will help them throughout the season, so fans of the local schools should be no strangers to success this fall.
Return to Normalcy
As of right now, none of the local schools have explicitly announced any attendance restrictions or guidelines for games and events, so that return to normalcy that everyone has craved for so long is coming back more and more it seems.
I do want to commend all the schools, coaches and athletes, and fans for following the guidelines that were in place for most of last school year.
Adjusting to the new guidelines wasn’t easy for anyone, but everyone did their part and helped make sure the kids got to play last year.
This year, gymnasiums and bleachers should be even louder and more electric with more fans attending, and that’s the atmosphere I’m excited to be in.
Some teams and schools, locally and across the nation, had to wait a few weeks due to quarantines and infections, but this year, it looks like teams won’t have to endure that and will get to have full seasons again.