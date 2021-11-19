It’s the most wonderful time of the year.
Oh, you thought I was talking about Thanksgiving and Christmas and all the holiday cheer and magic?
No, I was talking about winter sports, obviously.
Winter sports, for the Montana High School Association, officially kicked off on Thursday, November 18, meaning sports fans can rejoice with the news of fresh sports to entertain us for months to come.
That’s right, basketball and wrestling will be happening non-stop starting early December all the way through March.
The best part is, we also have Richland Youth Hockey teams playing for the next few months, and the Damon McLaughlin Memorial Hockey Tournament will be hosting great hockey action through December as well.
If you’re a sports fan and love rooting for the local teams, then this is a magical time of year.
While the cold weather can be overbearing at times, something about the wintry mix of weather combining with these exciting sports makes this an exciting time of year.
What’s great about each sport? I’m glad you asked.
Hockey, hands-down, has to be the best sport to watch live/in-person.
Every sport is full of excitement in their own way, but hockey takes things to another level. The fast pace of the game, the hits into the glass, it’s just a great atmosphere.
Also, something about the coolness of the arena has its own charm. It’s cold outside but also cold inside, yet it somehow just feels right.
Basketball is a sport I love to play myself, and watching it is just as fun.
Basketball is a very adaptable game. You can be fast-paced and have a lot of thrills, but you can also go at a slower pace and be just as immersive to watch and dissect.
Offensively and defensively, basketball has a lot of opportunities for great plays, and it can be very exciting and loud as well.
Wrestling is such a unique sport, and it’s one that I hadn’t had much exposure to until I started covering the Eagles.
While every sport shows off the tremendous athleticism it takes, wrestling is unique in its own way.
There is no ball to control or pass or shoot, but rather, it’s you one-on-one with the person an arm’s length away from you.
While contact may be excluded in areas of other sports, contact is the only way to win in this one. One slip-up in another sport may not be a huge deal because you have two or three more quarters/periods to play.
In wrestling, though, one slip-up means you have another wrestler trying to pin you to the ground, where you could lose in a matter of seconds.
No matter the sport, winter brings about a lot of excitement in athletics. Local teams are sure to have some great seasons, so get ready for a jam-packed winter of fun.