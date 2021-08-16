As if the start of fall high school sports was not exciting enough, there are a few things within the school year regarding sports that will be exciting to see again.
Mainly, these are in regard to some things that get to come back after COVID regulations changed things last year.
Here’s a look at a couple things that will be getting back to normal with fall sports this season.
Tournaments
This one applies to volleyball the most, as volleyball teams weren’t able to enjoy tournaments last season.
This year, teams will be able to have those tournaments and gain that valuable experience and fun experience.
Sidney High School’s volleyball team will be hosting about 10 Eastern Class A schools for a kickoff tournament, and Savage, Richey-Lambert and Fairview’s volleyball teams will all be starting their seasons with tournaments as well.
On top of that, those teams will be playing in other tournaments as the season goes on.
No matter the sport, tournaments are always a lot of fun and are a good test for teams to see where they are, so the fact that volleyball teams will be able to play in tournaments again will be good for them and help the fall season feel more normal again too.
Non-Conference Games
Some teams may or may not have been affected by this last year, but it is another thing that brings back the normalcy of a typical season.
Non-conference games always make up a fair portion of a team’s schedule, but last year, some teams weren’t able to play non-conference games.
It may not have been a terrible loss, but getting more games is always a valuable experience for teams.
Teams see their conference opponents all the time, but getting to play non-conference opponents can expose teams to some different tactics that can help them grow and learn more during the season.
The other thing is that some teams had shorter seasons last year than usual, so with full schedules back on the plate, the athletes can experience a whole season again.