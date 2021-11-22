Winter sports practices have officially begun, meaning the local Class C boy’s and girl’s basketball teams have begun their seasons.
The teams at Fairview High School, Savage High School and Richey-Lambert all have a lot of talent returning from last season and should have good years this season.
Before the winter really gets going, here’s a look at how those teams did last season to show what could be in store for them this year.
FairviewThe FHS boy’s basketball team had a terrific season last year, taking the No. 2 spot in District 2C heading into the district tournament.
Fairview did well in that tournament, finishing in third place and advancing to the Eastern C Divisional, where the Warriors also played well.
The Warriors had a very talented roster last year with some great depth, and those attributes should be the same this season.
Fairview did lose a good chunk of its starting lineup, but the Warriors do have a considerable amount of talent coming back.
The FHS girl’s basketball team had a tough road in its season last year, as the Lady Warriors were knocked out in a play-in game for the district tournament, but Fairview was also without one of its top players in senior Jadyn Gackle.
Despite last season’s result, the team has a lot of players returning from last year.
There are some key seniors who have years of experience to lead the team, and there are some underclassmen who are coming in with more foundation from last year.
Without one of their best players last season, the Lady Warriors still nearly made the district tournament, so with a healthy roster this year and more experience, they could see a better finish this year.
SavageLike the SHS volleyball team this year, Savage has a very young girl’s basketball team.
That youth, though, has a lot of experience and a lot to build on from last season, when it made a great run to get into the divisional.
Savage outlasted a few teams seeded higher, including a win over higher-seeded Culbertson in the fifth place game, to make an appearance in the next round.
Two seniors have since departed from the team, but the youth on the roster and the remaining starters are all back and should have another good year in their sights.
The SHS boy’s team was led by a big group of upperclassmen last season, who made up the entirety of the starting lineup.
Two of those starters were seniors, who have since graduated, but a group of three seniors will step up to take the reins this season.
Behind them and their experience lies a roster that has a mix of younger and older experience alike, so a good mix of athleticism and talent will be driving the Warriors this season.
Last year, Savage was knocked out in the play-in games for the district tournament, but it shouldn’t be a surprise if the Warriors improve upon that result this year.
Richey-LambertThe Fusion boy’s team had a great season last year, finishing the regular season as one of the top teams in District 2C.
Richey-Lambert was the No. 4 seed heading into the district tournament, and the Fusion played well in the tournament to advance to the divisional.
The starting lineup for the Fusion was very upperclassmen-heavy last year, so there will be a considerably new starting lineup this year.
Despite that, there are some key returners and some good young talent coming back as well, so the Fusion should be tough to beat this year again.
Richey-Lambert’s girl’s basketball team had a good finish to its regular season last year, winning a close play-in game to advance to the district tournament.
The Lady Fusion will be missing some of its senior leadership and talent from last season, but they also have a lot of their starters and bench depth returning.
Richey-Lambert was fairly young last season, so there is a lot of experience and young talent coming up for this season.
Watch for a young, athletic Lady Fusion team to be tough-to-beat this year.