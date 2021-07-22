My family reminded me that a year ago from July 22 we had started our trip out to Sidney to move me in and help me get ready for my first job in the real world.
The thought of moving across the country and driving that far was scary but also exciting.
The scary part of the move of course was the fact that I didn’t know what lay beyond Missouri waiting for me. I literally hadn’t been anywhere west of Kansas City before, so any state named Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota and Montana was completely new to me.
Regardless of where I was going and for what reason, driving 18 hours seems like a daunting task as it is. Add onto it that I’m moving all my stuff that far to set up shop somewhere completely new, and you have the recipe for a nerve racking trip ahead of you.
The trip itself was great, but right as we crossed the border in Montana on Interstate 94, a big storm swept over us.
Cars on both side of the interstate had to pull over because the wind was so strong and the rain hid the road. My mom and I were in my car and my dad and sister were in the UHaul behind us.
Even with the parking brake, we were still rocking through the wind.
Otherwise, the drive was really fun, and while the distance of the drive was something that caused some worry, the sights of the drive really made it fun.
Going through cities I have never seen before, like Fargo, Bismarck and Sioux Falls for example, was really cool.
What really made the drive interesting, though, was the nature we got to see along the way.
Specifically, South Dakota and the area around the border between North Dakota and Montana made it really rewarding to not pay attention to the road as much, if you will.
South Dakota had a lot of rolling hills and pretty fields that were nice to see, and, as I’m sure a lot of people are aware, the area around the border here has those buttes and hills and (what I call) mountains that are just beautiful.
Then, of course, arriving in Sidney was such a great feeling to see where I would be for my first step into the real world, and I have enjoyed it ever since.
July 27 actually marks one year that I started here at The Sidney Herald, and what a year it has been.
I’m so grateful for my co-workers during that time who have always been great, and I’m grateful for all the people in Sidney, Savage, Fairview, Richey and Lambert who have helped me along the way too.
Of course, I made a big deal about what the move here was like, but someone else made the move here too and had equal emotions during the trip: My fiancé Analicia.
Her dad helped her move her stuff out here, and I’m grateful that we got to jump into the real world together.
I’ve made friends and connections during my time here, but without her here, I would’ve been completely lost.
I can’t look back on one year here without remembering how she has helped me during that time and been with me every step of the way, knowing that see also moved 16 hours away from her family and friends to start her career.
So here’s to one year in Sidney. Thanks to everyone that has been a part of my journey here, and I look forward to what else comes my way in Big Sky Country.