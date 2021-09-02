Last weekend was exciting because fall sports had its big kickoff, but within all the excitement of the games were a few factors that stood out in their own right.
These are some of the highlights from last weekend that caught my attention between all the action.
SHS New Look
Sidney High School’s new gym floor looks great.
The new designs and colors featured on the hardwood were great updates that really make the floor pop.
Already, people have said that they believe it will make Sidney’s gym stand out among the other schools in Eastern Class A, and I would agree.
The big Eagle logo in the middle of the court is obviously an attention-grabber, but one of the details that speaks to me is the baseline design.
The wings, along with the colors of the baseline, are a nice touch that bring everything together.
I’m a sucker for good sports logos, colors and designs anyway, but the SHS gym floor definitely looks great.
Tournament Atmosphere
Volleyball tournaments normally held during the season didn’t take place last year, but they will be a common sight once again this season.
The Eastern A Tip-Off was held in Sidney, Fairview hosted an invite with eight total teams and Culbertson hosted a tournament as well, all last weekend.
Seeing fans from multiple teams fill the stands and cheer and yell, and seeing multiple games happen at the same time again, was a great sight to see.
The feeling of constant action and excitement is great to be around, so being able to take in all the action at tournaments again is going to be a great thing to have back.
Winning Teams
Getting that first win of the season always brings about a sigh of relief, and getting to open the season with a win is an even better feeling.
Multiple local teams either opened their season with a win or picked up a win last weekend, and even the teams who didn’t “win” performed well.
The wins themselves are nice, but what is really exciting to see is how great teams look already. Sure, there are kinks to be worked out for every team regardless, but a lot of talent and great play was displayed already.
This just makes me excited to see how these teams will fare this season and postseason.