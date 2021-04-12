On March 24, Ranger Arena hosted a college hockey game between Dakota College at Bottineau and the University of Providence, and what an amazing opportunity that was on so many levels.
In one regard, there are no college athletics usually hosted in Sidney, and the closest available college action to view live is about an hour away (Williston or Glendive).
In another light, for local athletes (in this case hockey) to see college action live like that can be a great help.
The schools in Richland County are full of athletes that are capable of competing at the next level, and many athletes have already signed their letters of intent to do just that.
For any high school athletes looking to play in college, seeing what it takes, in the form of current college athletes, right in front of you is a big help.
That's why, if it is possible in the future, it would be great for the athletes in Sidney, Fairview, Lambert and Savage to be able to see college games right here in Sidney.
As someone who once wanted to compete in college, it was always nice to see a collegiate game to get an idea of where I needed to be with my own skills.
My hometown was pretty small, though, so neither it or my high school ever hosted any college events, much less any big high school events.
I had to be attending a camp or travel upwards of a half hour to see any collegiate action, so that's why the hockey game at Ranger Arena really spoke to me and could be just the first step of getting more of those games to Sidney.
Aside from local athletes benefitting from seeing these college games, the general public could get the benefit of seeing something different too. Collegiate games have their own atmosphere to take in that is quite unique.
Part of the benefits extends to local businesses; Kali Godfrey, the director of the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, has said before that she wants Sidney to host as many tournaments and events as possible because the hospitality and restaurant sectors could get a lot of new attention and business.
Sidney is also in a great spot to host games between different colleges.
Williston State College's hockey team played the University of Providence three times this season, and the two teams could meet in Sidney. Dakota College at Bottineau could meet some of its opponents in Sidney, like it did with Providence.
Williston State also had a game scheduled against Montana State University (it was cancelled), but the two could meet in Sidney.
Sidney also has a great history in wrestling, and a couple schools that compete against each other, Montana State University Northern and Dickinson State University, could meet in Sidney for a dual. Both schools happen to have former Sidney wrestlers on their rosters too.
These are hypotheticals of course, and a lot has to happen in the background to make these things happen, but getting more collegiate games here could be such a big benefit for Richland County.
The games don't necessarily have to be conference games either, they could be exhibitions.
Point is, Sidney has the capacity and ability to take advantage of these possible opportunities.
The high school already hosts a lot of postseason tournaments for high school sports, so why not being collegiate sports here if the opportunity presents itself?
The game between Providence and Dakota College at Bottineau was such a great experience, and it would be a shame if Sidney doesn't get to host another game like it.
Again, I understand that you can't just snap your fingers and make it happen, but it could be a continuous breath of fresh air to get everyone excited for a new experience that hasn't been present in Sidney before.