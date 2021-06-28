Summertime means baseball and when it comes to America’s favorite past time, Major League Baseball always delivers some fun.
Going to baseball games and catching the action is always fun, but fans at MLB games may have missed what’s been happening at them for the past few years.
If you haven’t kept up with the MLB, the new thing the league is doing this year is punishing pitchers who use “foreign substances” to help them pitch better.
Long story short, the more spin a pitch has, the better it is. MLB pitchers have been using sticky substances, like spider tack or pine tar for example, to make their pitches more effective.
This has been happening for a long time, but recent videos on YouTube and some news articles have brought the situation to light more, causing the MLB to act.
Obviously, this is a bad look for the league to have so many pitchers cheat, and while there is a whole debate on how the league handled the situation, what more people should be worried about is the effect it could have on kids coming up.
One pitcher at the center of all this is Trevor Bauer.
Bauer, who now plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers, won the Cy Young Award last year as a pitcher with the Cincinnati Reds but he was bringing this issue up years ago.
On Twitter, he would post ways pitchers use these illegal substances and even formulas on how to make your own substance.
In one of those tweets, he mentioned that at 14 years old, he was told by a professional coach how to put some type of wax in his glove to hide it but still be able to use it to pitch better.
Fourteen years old.
That’s a prime age for athletes of any sport to either start their aspirations to play in college or professionally or to start to develop more to achieve that goal.
This isn’t to say that every 14-year-old in America is being exposed to cheating or is cheating of course, but imagine the effect this could have on a sport.
At 14, a lot of kids may not have the wherewithal to realize that a professional is telling them to cheat. After all, it’s a professional giving you advice to get better, why shouldn’t you listen?
While it may not be widespread necessarily, having stuff like this happen in any sport is bad, period.
Imagine your child goes to a sports camp and comes back doing something that is clearly cheating. As a parent, I imagine you’d get pretty upset that a trusted figure in the sports world would try to install something like that in your children.
Now, also picture your children watching the MLB, seeing that every pitcher cheats in this way and then does it himself to get an unfair advantage. The professionals do it, so why shouldn’t everyone?
This mindset is bad for sports and especially bad for kids who want to play a specific sport.
So parents, always remind your kids to play the game fairly. Plenty of college and professional athletes never cheated to get where they are and cheating just simply makes you look bad.
By the way, if you’re wondering how effective using the foreign substances actually is, Bauer is a great example.
In 2019, he had a 9-8 record with Cleveland and a 3.79 earned run average (ERA), according to baseball reference. He was traded to the Reds during the season, and with the Reds in 2019, he had a 2-5 record and a 6.39 ERA.
The next year, in 2020 (when he won the Cy Young Award), he had a 1.73 ERA. In seven of the seasons before 2020, Bauer had an ERA of 4.00 or higher, including a season with a 5.29 and a 6.06 ERA.
If you don’t really understand baseball stats, to go from a career ERA of around or above 4.00 and all of a sudden have a season with an ERA of 1.73 (albeit a shortened season due to the pandemic) is absolutely nuts.
While he hasn’t necessarily been undoubtedly proven to be using substances, there’s a consensus among the baseball community that he has definitely been using sticky substances.