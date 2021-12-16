Our favorite sports teams are some of the biggest reasons why we get excited and happy sometimes but then get headaches and upset other times.
With so many different sports and leagues playing all at once, like the National Hockey League, National Basketball Association and National Football League (even Major League Baseball has a big situation going on), I wanted to share my favorite teams.
These teams each have a different story as to why I like them, but in the end, they all make me feel a rollercoaster of emotions when I watch them play.
Football
I don’t watch much college football, but when it comes to the NFL, the one team that I torture myself by watching is the Dallas Cowboys.
Love ‘em or hate ‘em, they’re actually doing good this year (thank goodness), and they’re my ride or die, for better or worse.
Growing up near St. Louis, I was actually a big Rams fan as a kid, but eventually, I started watching the Cowboys more and switched. I don’t remember exactly when that was, but it was a long time ago.
To this day, my fiance, mother and sister probably couldn’t compare anything to the experience of watching my father or I switching from happy to angry in an instant because of the Cowboys.
My only gripe with the Cowboys is that I haven’t seen them win a Super Bowl in my lifetime, so get on that Dallas.
Hockey
My other favorite teams from this point on have all won their respective league’s championship, and I’ll start this next bit with the Blues.
Naturally, living just a half hour from St. Louis will make you a Blues fan. Even if you don’t watch hockey, you say you like the Blues.
I’ve been to a fair amount of games over the years, and let’s face it, finally winning the Stanley Cup a couple years ago was the best thing fans could’ve ever asked for.
Winning on the road in Game Seven against the Bruins (sorry Boston fans), it was such a great experience. Also, for my home town (New Baden, IL) it had a little more magic to it because the Picard family lives there, and Noel Picard was a member of the Blues teams who went to the Cup in the 60s.
I will always cherish the memory of that Stanley Cup run, from being the worst team midway through that season to winning the Cup, it was glorious.
LGB (Let’s Go Blues) forever.
Baseball
Like with the Blues, you naturally have to be a Cardinals fan growing up near St. Louis. Supporting any other team is straight blasphemy.
Like the Blues, I grew up watching the Cardinals, and the Cardinals have treated me well, appearing in the postseason countless times and winning two World Series titles.
While the Blues’ title run was an amazing story, the Cardinals’ 2011 World Series win was something that will always stand out in MLB history.
Heroics from David Freese in Game Six against the Texas Rangers are something that, 11 years later, make some St. Louis people cry tears of joy (that’s not an exaggeration).
I haven’t watched the Cardinals as much as I used to, but I still watch when I can and follow them as best as I can.
The memories I have from going to games and watching them over the years will always hold a special place in my heart.
Basketball
When it comes to the NBA, the one team I follow is the Dallas Mavericks.
Out of all the teams I call my favorites, the Mavericks have the funniest origin story.
I remember in grade school, I had an NBA game for my Playstation Portable, and the Mavericks were the best team in that game.
I ended up playing with that team a lot, and the Mavericks have stuck ever since.
Like the Blues and Cardinals (seriously Cowboys, just win one more title and I can stop waiting), the Mavericks have also won a title during my lifetime, which was also in 2011 along with the Cardinals.
That was another all-time championship run that NBA fans often have high respect and praise for.
Although I don’t watch the Mavericks much anymore, I follow when I can and will never jump ship. I’m no bandwagoner, and that goes for every sport.