Watching any sport is a treat and fun in its own way, but there are some sports I enjoy watching more than others.
These are the sports I’d go out of my way to watch if I saw them on television, and they are the sports I would try to watch in-person as much as possible.
As an all-around sports fan, I could watch any sport and be fine, but these sports are the ones I get the most invested in.
Hockey
Atmosphere is the main reason hockey makes this top-three list of mine.
Regarding the pace of the sport itself and the action on the ice, oh yeah, it’s terrific, but what pushes it over the top is the scene surrounding the rink.
Hockey arenas, in my experience, seem to hold sound tighter to the crowd more than other arenas/stadiums, so more noise stays trapped and engulfs you in the fun.
On top of that, the chilly temperatures that the ice rink creates makes for one of the most unique viewing experiences of any sport.
Quite simply, hockey has one of, if not the most, electric atmospheres of any sport. I’ve never had more fun than when I’ve been at a live hockey game.
Volleyball
A big reason this sport has become one of my favorite’s is because my sister has been playing volleyball for nearly a decade now, so thanks sis.
Volleyball, though, is likely the poster child for sports described as having back-and-forth action because that is what’s constantly happening.
Aside from the few seconds between points, when a team is about to serve, or when there is a timeout, the ball is up in the air and being hit on opposite sides of the court.
Looking at volleyball players themselves, they require some of the quickest decision-making of any sport’s athletes.
When a player on the opposing team goes up for a kill, front row players have to track that person’s hand and the ball coming off it to try and block it, and back row players have to react in a second or less to an incoming heater of a hit and dig that ball well enough for a teammate to get it.
That’s just one example, but if you need more examples, go watch a game and look at all the little things it takes to get a volley going and to do well.
Curling
I’ve saved the best for last.
With hockey and volleyball, I can watch them on television and enjoy it, but I prefer to watch them live; it’s a better experience.
With curling, though, I haven’t watched it live once, but I love watching it on television so much that I know I will enjoy watching it live too.
The best part is, I can’t even explain why I love watching it so much: I just do.
If you start naming sports off the top of your head, curling is probably one of the slower-paced ones out there. You also don’t see fans constantly yelling and cheering and going crazy in the stands on a broadcast of curling.
Something about it, though, is mystifying. You get sucked in, and then you’re stuck loving it forever.
I hope others out there know what I’m talking about with curling because to me, it’s such an underrated sport.
Perhaps it’s the precision needed to do well in the sport that I’m so intrigued by. No matter what, the day I get to see a curling event live is the day I finally live.