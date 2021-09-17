There have been talks of a referee shortage nationwide, but the effects of that haven’t been seen by my own two eyes, as of yet.
That (sort of) all changed on Thursday, September 9, as a story from montanasports.com detailed how a referee shortage in the state of Montana is causing games to be rescheduled across the state.
Before I go any further, let me preface this by saying as far as I know, a referee shortage hasn’t caused any games for Sidney, Savage, Richey-Lambert or Fairview to be rescheduled, but if there is any update on that, I will update you all.
The story, written by Ashley Washburn, details why there is a shortage and what specifically there is a shortage of.
According to Mark Beckman, the Montana High School Association executive director and head of the Montana Officials Association, the official shortage is coming from a shortage of experienced referees.
After about five years of work, an official can become a master official, obtaining a certified status with enough experience to work a variety of games.
The shortage, Beckman said, comes in this area: Master officials.
On top of that, another issue is retaining officials after their two years of service.
There are other problems within these main issues, like referees not being able to leave their jobs early for afternoon games, but these main problems are plaguing some scheduling.
The story doesn’t necessarily mention any specific schools or parts of the state that are most affected by this, but it is mentioned that it is a statewide problem.
While this is a very concerning thing for games this year, it is something that hopefully gets resolved. Beckman said in the story that there are enough officials to get through the fall, but specifically, more basketball referees are needed for the winter.
As far as local sports go, there have usually been plenty of referees to handle football, volleyball, basketball and other sports.
The referees who do the games locally also do a great job, so it’s nice to have that consistency for the local athletes and coaches.
Unfortunately, though, as Beckman said, this is a statewide problem, so making sure we have enough referees for our sports to go on without a hitch is a priority.
If anyone wants to become a referee, they can visit this link: https://www.mhsa.org/page/show/5741932-registration-information.
Hopefully this problem doesn’t affect local schools’ scheduling at all, but it is something we should be on the lookout for.
If there are any updates regarding this referee shortage in the area, The Sidney Herald will update you all on it, especially if games get canceled or postponed because of this issue.
If you want to read the whole story and get all the details, you can do so here: https://www.montanasports.com/high-school/statewide-referee-shortage-causing-dozens-of-games-to-be-rescheduled.