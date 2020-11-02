When I say that I cannot find words to describe Richey-Lambert’s volleyball team, I truly mean it.
Good words, by the way because the team is doing very good right now.
My sister has played volleyball since sixth grade and played against numerous teams from Illinois and St. Louis and many different players through the years, and I can honestly say that after watching volleyball for so long (even covering it in college), I have not encountered a team like the Lady Fusion.
They have a great offensive attack and are fast and efficient with everything they do. Beyond those adjectives, though, I really cannot describe in great detail exactly how they play because I still am trying to figure it out.
By the time you think you know, they already spiked another point into the ground; they’re that fast.
I swear, I have watched the Lady Fusion play, I can show you my notes from the last two times I saw them play, and it still is dazzling to watch and makes me wonder.
I think the pace at which they play is what really stands out because it is like they blitz opposing defenses with how fast they transition the ball from the back row receiver to the front row setter to a hitter’s wheelhouse.
That in itself is not different from what any other team does, hits usually come from that order of events, but, especially in the postseason recently, Richey-Lambert is doing it so quickly and with so few mistakes that it is taken to another level of effectiveness.
Richey-Lambert Head Coach Shasta Senner said, after her team defeated Nashua on Oct. 27 in a play-in game to get into the district tournament, that her team is clicking at the right time.
And after Richey-Lambert defeated Savage on Oct. 30 to advance to the fifth-place match, she said that her team did a great job of passing.
Although Senner said before the season that the team would be a pretty offensive team, the Lady Fusion’s defense has gotten better throughout the year and is peaking at the right time.
With a good defense, Richey-Lambert has not let other teams get too-high a total of points and minimizes mistakes, allowing them to maximize their offensive potential.
Once the ball gets to a setter’s hands or the hitters’ hands, it’s all over for the opposing defense.
Laurel Sponheim has been on fire lately, as her hits have been accurate and hard; she’s gotten Richey-Lambert a fair amount of points.
Rhiannon Reichel and Jaylyn Klempel have done a great job as middle hitters/blockers, sharing time in the position and getting a good amount of blocks and kills.
Rounding out the front row is the setter, Isabelle Fatzinger, who has had good sets to the hitters and has been racking up assists. Of course, all the other Lady Fusion who have taken the court are doing great too, but these leaders for Richey-Lambert have shown up really well for the postseason.
Richey-Lambert’s offensive attack is almost like a blitz, with how fast and effective and hard-hitting it is.
The Lady Fusion will not be a team to overlook in the Divisional Tournament and have proven so far that they are dangerous.