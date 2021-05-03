When it comes to the sports in this area, there is no shortage of talent and excitement filling up the weeks as they go by.
Fall sports kicked off the “comeback year” for sports, as we all try to get back to normal.
The arrival of winter sports was another indication that sports could keep going on, and with track and field and softball, among other spring sports, starting it seems like we’re coming down the final stretch ourselves to that normalcy we crave.
Knock on wood, right?
But on top of the sense of normalcy seemingly spreading more and more, the sports so far this spring have just simply been fantastic, as athletes and teams are doing better week-by-week.
Unfortunately, these athletes are just now getting back to their sport two years later, since softball and track and field didn’t have seasons last year.
That issue has created a catch-up situation, as coaches have had to get their athletes back into proper shape and even get them up-to-speed on any technical things they missed out on last year.
But after that initial rust at the start of the season, teams and athletes are looking great and performing at high levels.
And when you really think about it, that is something to applaud these athletes for alone.
Some of the athletes competing right now were seventh-graders the last time they competed, or were just sophomores and are now senior captains on their teams.
Back to the actual performances themselves, track and field athletes have been setting their season and personal records left-and-right this year at each meet, continually getting better.
For Sidney softball, the team has been able to score runs really well all year, and you can see the fielding getting better game-by-game, which has been a big factor in the Lady Eagles finding success against opponents.
The weather has been cooperative for the most part, aside from the early part of the season where the snow showed up briefly and temperatures dropped back into the 20s, so that has been a nice part of the season as well.
From a fan perspective, being able to attend games and events with attendance limitations lifted or loosened must be a great feeling, and getting to enjoy the sports that didn’t take place last year must be an even better feeling.
These athletes deserve to have a great year after last year’s situation, so the fact that the spring has been good to them is something we should all appreciate.
Some may not realize the kind of toll it would take to miss a year in your sport, so the fact that the athletes have picked right back up and done well is a great feat.