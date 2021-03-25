Not to count the chickens before they hatch, but spring sports kicking off seems like we are truly rounding third base and heading home with sports.
Part of it is the fact that the school year is winding down, and as someone who was once a senior myself, nothing beats the feeling of counting down the final weeks until high school is a thing of the past.
But beyond the school year even, seeing the calendar soon switch to April and seeing softball and track and field kick off signal not only the end of the year, but also the beginning, maybe, of getting back to normal.
I know I know, that has been said for a while now and here we are still, but I truly have this feeling growing inside me each day as spring sports get closer and closer.
Back in my home state of Illinois, for example, high schools have had to cram all their sports into the spring. There wasn’t football in the fall or basketball in December/January, literally everything is happening right now one right after the other.
In Montana, we have been spoiled with football in the fall, and basketball started in January. Things may have been pushed back, but they still played their seasons out fully.
Through everything, sports have been able to prosper and opened the door for the year of sports to be played out fully.
Not long from now, everyone involved in the process of making sure the sports could happen will be able to say that they kept the kids playing this year.
And, especially for seniors, they will be able to play out their final high school season of whichever sports they play.
Around a year ago, everything in sports stood still. I still remember National Basketball Association games being stopped abruptly because of positive COVID cases and concerns about the newly-arrived pandemic.
High school state tournaments stopped before getting to crown champions, and seniors, especially seniors who competed in spring sports, saw their high school careers end without it being on their own terms.
Now, a year later, these spring sports look like they are going to be able to play.
While the pandemic isn’t gone yet, vaccines are being administered a lot more, and overall, there’s just a general feeling like things don’t feel so gloomy anymore.
During the pandemic, it’s been easy to think about how time flies and how we are still dealing with the pandemic and being affected by it.
But now, looking at things a year later, it’s just as easy to think about how time flew and how we are now getting ready to complete a whole year of sports.