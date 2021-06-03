A little over a year ago, I was in Charleston, Illinois, wondering where I would go to work after just graduating from Eastern Illinois University.
I was so confused about what to do and so unsure that I figured I would be happy moving anywhere because I just wanted to get my first job out of school.
Luckily, The Sidney Herald was looking for a new sports reporter, and nearly 11 months later, I could not be any happier that I got here.
From the people I have met to the athletes I have been able to cover to the beautiful nature all around, the experience here in Sidney has been incredible.
As my one-year anniversary approaches, I wanted to say some thank you to everyone that has helped me do my job.
Before anything else, I do want to give a big round of applause to the Montana High School Association for having sports and successfully letting them all get to play out their seasons.
Some states, for example my home state of Illinois, didn't have any sports until January, so a big kudos goes to Montana for getting things done.
One group of people I want to thank is the staff at the school districts, who have been a big help to me during my time here so far.
Athletics directors have always been helpful in getting me schedules, photos or the latest news, and principals and other school staff have always been willing to work with me for different stories or photos.
Of course, the biggest group of people that impact my job are the athletes themselves, and I want to thank all of them for their performances during this school year and for letting me interview them.
I know it may be a bit unnerving, as a high school athlete, to have someone ask you questions on the spot, but the athletes and students I have spoken with have all been great and really nice.
Along with the athletes, the coaches have all been tremendous as well. They already have a lot on their plates, and they have all been ready to answer questions or provide me with stats when I needed them. So a big thank you is due for them too.
Parents and fans also deserve a huge thank you from me as well. Whether it be sending me news about their kids or other students or sending me photos when I can't be at a game, you have been a big part of helping me get things in the newspaper.
My last thank you goes out to anyone in the town who has helped me along the way as well.
I've talked with people for many different non-sports stories, and everyone I have talked to has been helpful.
Everything about my job is amazing and I've had a blast doing it for the last (nearly) 11 months.
I know that I can still improve and there are more stories for me to tell, and I am working on getting those done.
Thank you to everyone who has helped me thus far, and I look forward to continuing to cover sports and news in the area and to tell more great stories.