I’m not one to hop from team-to-team in professional sports, but the newest member of the National Hockey League may just make me become a fan of another team.
The Seattle Kraken are going to make their grand debut this upcoming season, and it’s exciting to see an expansion franchise once again in the NHL.
Just a few seasons ago, the Las Vegas Golden Knights debuted as an expansion franchise, and in their first year in the league, they made the Stanley Cup Finals.
I was rooting for the Golden Knights then, and I’m rooting for the Kraken now.
Is Seattle destined for the same fate as the Golden Knights? Who knows. Admittedly, I don’t follow hockey as much as I would like, so I don’t know what talent the Kraken got during their expansion draft.
Regardless of how the Kraken do this season, the fact that the NHL got another expansion team is great for the sport.
Unfortunately in the U.S., hockey takes a back seat to football and basketball mainly, with baseball also edging it out in ratings typically.
The NBA hasn’t had an expansion team since 2004, the NFL since 2002 and the MLB since 1998, if my research is correct.
Considering the NHL isn’t given as much spotlight as the other three sports, it seems like a trend in the right direction for the fandom of professional hockey in the country and the growth of that fandom.
Looking at the team itself, I have to say that the team name and the logo are some of the best out of any recent professional sport makeovers/expansions.
I really liked the Golden Knights name and logo, but the Kraken name and logo I love.
There’s next-to-no chance I even watch a Kraken game this upcoming season, but I’m already looking at Kraken fan gear just to have a cool piece of clothing.
The colors the logo uses mesh together terrifically, and the way the “S” in the logo is made out of a tentacle and has an eye in it ties it all together.
Like I said, I can care less how many games the Kraken actually win this season. I’m just caught up in the excitement of a new team.
Who knows, NHL history is on the Kraken’s side.
More recently of course the Golden Knights made it to the Cup Finals during their first season, staying a playoff team since then.
Way back before I was born in the late 1960s, my St. Louis Blues made it to the Cup Finals for their first three years as a team.
This is an exciting time in the NHL, and the Kraken are my favorite thing in sports right now.