Summer has been flying by, meaning soon enough August will be here and high school sports will be back in full swing.
A lot will be different this year, though, as this time last year, everyone was wondering how high school sports would even work out; this year, we have a better idea of how things will turn out and be.
Once practices get going and schedules are released, the excitement for sports will be high, so as we keep getting closer and closer to that point, here are the things I’m looking forward to for this year of sports.
Fan Attendance
Based on what we know right now and how things look, everyone should be excited for the atmosphere that will be at games and events this year because gyms should be at full capacity and there won’t be masks required at games.
Attendance guidelines and restrictions never really changed the feel of a game or a moment to me, but they did hold back the possibilities for the atmosphere of those games.
Now, gyms will hopefully be packed and people will be able to go to games if they want. A big part of sports is the fans and the interactions they have with each other and the game, and some of that magic was lost when the bleachers couldn’t be at full capacity.
Seeing and hearing games with fans back at full capacity without any restrictions is going to be one of the early highlights of the fall sports season.
Returning Talent
Regarding the actual teams and athletes themselves, one thing everyone can get excited about is the excellence we are sure to see on the field or in the gym starting this fall.
Sidney, Fairview, Savage and Richey-Lambert all are going to have some great teams again this fall.
All of the schools lost some really talented seniors whose shoes they will have to fill, but the juniors, sophomores and freshman coming back have a lot of promise to make these teams great again.
That process in itself is something a sports junkie like me gets excited about: Looking to see how teams fill spots and which players step up the next year to make an impact on the team.
Last fall, a lot of teams from the area made the postseason and made runs in the postseason, with a few getting to state and performing well there too.
I expect the same will happen this year again, and I’m excited to see the journeys the teams take on their way to the postseason.
There is a lot to like about the upcoming school year in sports, and right now, these are the two things I’m already looking forward to.