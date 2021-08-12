There are so many things that make people like sports and get so invested in them that you can spend time in college courses discussing why in depth.
That’s weird to think about, but it’s true (trust me I remember these discussions in college courses).
Analyzing the reasons people put so much time, energy and emotion into a game really made me think about why I love sports and what I love about them.
Since high school fall sports are starting back up, I figured now is as good a time as any to share what the things are that have made me love aspects of sports over the years.
To be clear, there are the things about sports that I enjoy and look forward to; I think I can elaborate on my relationship with sports and why I have stuck with them forever in a deeper way some other time.
Atmosphere
There’s nothing better than an amazing atmosphere at a game.
Fans clapping, yelling, jumping up and down, stomping the bleachers and citing cheers during a game make for an electric feeling that gets everyone hooked on the game.
People often talk about how great a venue can be, like a stadium or arena, but an important part of the overall essence of that venue is how the fans who fill it help make it fun and exciting.
A National Football League team can spend trillions on the most beautiful stadium in the world, but if the fans aren’t there every home game filling it with noise, it doesn’t matter how beautiful it is: The stadium is going to be boring.
Just ask Browns fans.
The best feeling is when the home team scores late in a game to take the lead or win the game and the fans ERUPT. At the same time, it can be just as great when the two teams are trading scores back-and-forth, and the fans from both sides take turns making noise.
Considering this fall shouldn’t have many (or any) restrictions on fan attendance, games should be exciting and electric this school year.
Talent
Playing against athletes for over a decade and covering them for half a decade, I can easily say that seeing talented athletes do what they do best is a truly amazing phenomenon.
The payoff that comes from the hours, days, weeks, months and years of work is tremendous to see, and it’s always nice to see someone else succeed at something.
Those are some of the best stories that I like to tell. Whether it be a team winning state, a player scoring the game-winner or an athlete signing to go to college, it’s heartwarming and fantastic to see talent keep going and excel.
Richland County has spoiled me during my time here so far, with many great athletes from each of the schools I cover.
It’s rewarding for me to get to cover these amazing athletes and see them put on a great show.
Concessions
Come on, if I didn’t talk about the food at games am I even a sports fan?
The games themselves always provide great entertainment, but like watching a movie at the theater, you have to have great food to go with it.
Popcorn, hamburgers, hot dogs, candy, it doesn’t matter.
For me personally, you can never go wrong with a great hot dog or two (or three) to go with the action.
If you’ve ever been to a professional sporting event, you know how great the food at those venues are. I don’t know what it is, but hot dogs at professional hockey, football and baseball games are just the best.
I need to figure out what hot dogs they get for those games.
Anyway, the schools in the area have all provided great concessions during my time, and I look forward to enjoying them again this school year.