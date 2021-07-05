The Olympic Games in Tokyo are just a few weeks away now, and with the excitement building toward the big event I wanted to share which sports I enjoy watching the most and why you should also watch them.
There are so many events to choose from and they happen simultaneously at times, but if it’s possible, these are the sports you should try to make a priority for not because I say so necessarily but because they are simply fantastic.
First up in gymnastics.
Every part of gymnastics, whether it be the floor routine or the pommel horse, is exciting. The way these gymnasts are able to contrast their bodies and do spins and flips and land perfectly on their feet is simply incredible.
On top of that, unlike most sports, they are critiqued for so many things that they have to be near perfect to get a medal.
The fact that they can do such hard tricks and do them well is astonishing and is worth full attention.
On top of that, Simone Biles is back to lead the U.S. team and she is sure to not disappoint.
Gymnastics was a staple at home when we watched the Olympics together as a family and it should definitely be a sport you watch at least a little bit this year.
Next up is track and field, which I would recommend you watch at the high school level even because it is such a great sport to watch.
For the most part with any track and field competition, there are multiple events happening at once but it is a beautiful thing.
You’re able to watch high jumpers while also watching runners go around the track and even pole vaulters take their attempts, all at once.
Now, take that magic and put the best athletes in the world front and center and you have a great recipe for entertainment.
The U.S. always has some great athletes and they should be able to represent the country well this year again so tune in if you can.
This last sport that I love to watch is one that may not be for all but is still incredible to watch.
That sport is badminton.
I know it’s a pick out of left field but I seriously love badminton.
It’s a sport people look over and may not even know is in the Olympics but if you’re open-minded and appreciate the non-mainstream sports this could be for you too.
It’s not as exciting as other sports, but the technicality of having to use a smaller racket and object to hit makes the sport elegant and unique to me.
Maybe if you’ve played it before you appreciate it more, which is the case for me, but watching professionals do it is very fun and exciting to watch.