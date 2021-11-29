As the final few days count down to the start of winter high school sports, a higher sense of normalcy starts to return as well.
Don’t get me wrong, the fall sports season already felt normal compared to last year, but with winter arriving, some of the more traditional parts of the colder months really nail home the feeling.
For starters, the winter season is starting back up a lot sooner than it did last school year.
Last year, the first practices didn’t begin until December came, and the first games/competitions didn’t start until the beginning of January.
This year, practices started in November, and the first games/competitions will start early in December. If you’re speech/drama/debate, you got to start competitions in November even.
Point being, this coming weekend (starting December 3) is when we are supposed to expect winter sports to be starting, and they will, for sure.
The doubt that surrounded the sports seasons last year isn’t in sight, and neither are the restrictions that were in place.
Gyms, arenas and other venues should be fuller than last year, creating great atmospheres for whatever sport or activity is taking place.
Take a look at the most recent competition held at Sidney High School, the home meet for the SHS speech/drama/debate team.
The Eagles, just last school year (even just nine months ago) were doing competitions virtually, including the state meet, which Sidney hosted.
At the home meet a couple weeks ago, 16 different schools’ teams got to intermingle and hang out between events inside the hallways and gym of SHS.
The fun atmosphere created by seeing so many competitors having fun in one area was lost a bit last year, and it’s something we can all enjoy more this season.
Things have probably felt normal for a while now for most of you, and it certainly has been, but the start of winter really reinforces that feeling.
A year later, after teams had to wear masks on the bench and some schools required masks for attendees, the Montana High School Association isn’t releasing guidelines for social distancing during practices and games.
Instead, we get to enjoy the full capacity of these winter sports.
Considering how the local teams did last year, and the amount of talent each of them have returning this year, we should get to enjoy this normal winter with exciting competitions.
Here’s to a great winter season. Strap in everyone, it is going to be a fun ride.