Two weeks into the eight-man football season we have already had some great games in the area, but this weekend starts the real deal.
Conference play begins this week, and for the Fairview Warriors, that means a matchup against Circle on Friday, September 10, which is also Homecoming for Fairview.
As the oh-so important conference schedule begins this week for eight-man teams in the east, here’s a look at where the teams stand right now.
In the eastern division for eight-man, there are two sub-conferences, so these are the standings for each sub-conference.
“A” Sub-Conference
Broadus, 1-1 overall
MonDak, 1-1 overall
Fairview, 0-2 overall
Circle, 0-2 overall
Lodge Grass, 0-2 overall
Poplar, 0-2 overall
“B” Sub-Conference
Culbertson, 2-0 overall
Scobey, 2-0 overall
Plentywood, 2-0 overall
Ekalaka, 1-1 overall
Forsyth, 1-1 overall
So far this season, the “B” sub-conference has fared better than the “A” sub-conference has, but with conference play starting, some of those “A” teams may get going.
Specifically for Fairview, the Warriors had a tough schedule to open the season, taking on currently-undefeated Culbertson and Scobey, who played in the state title game last year.
The Warriors, though, have a better schedule coming up.
Starting with Circle and going here-on-out, Fairview will play the other five teams in its sub-conference, who all have losses as well.
On top of that, Fairview has two home games left this season (including the game against Circle), so the home field advantage in those games could help the Warriors.
The end-goal for the season is the playoffs of course, but one thing to keep in mind is the inter-division playoff that takes place on October 16. Depending on teams’ seedings, a win in that playoff could allow a team to jump a position.
Fairview’s road to the postseason starts with the game Friday against Circle, which should be a great game for the Warriors.