HS Men 43-47kg - Terry Fu's place is 1st and has scored 3.0 team points.
Round 1 - Terry Fu (SWC) won by tech fall over Isaiah Grills (WAHS) (TF 14-4)
Round 2 - Terry Fu (SWC) won by decision over Isaiah Grills (WAHS) (Dec 13-10)
HS Men 50kg - Luke Unrau's place is 3rd and has scored 3.0 team points.
Round 1 - Luke Unrau (SWC) won by fall over Aaron Shimonov (RC) (Fall 2:05)
Round 2 - Celeb Allibone (WAHS) won by injury default over Luke Unrau (SWC) (Inj. 0:00)
Round 3 - Jason Gov (LBPHS) won by forfeit over Luke Unrau (SWC) (FF)
HS Men 53kg - Neil Cullen's place is 1st and has scored 10.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Neil Cullen (SWC) won by tech fall over Kartik Samra (CHHS) (TF 12-0)
Semifinal - Neil Cullen (SWC) won by tech fall over Brendan Kelly (SWC) (TF 12-2)
1st Place Match - Neil Cullen (SWC) won by tech fall over Kieran Thom (CHHS) (TF 10-0)
HS Men 53kg - Brendan Kelly's place is 3rd and has scored 5.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Brendan Kelly (SWC) won by tech fall over Kieren Taylor-Viney (FLHS) (TF 13-3)
Semifinal - Neil Cullen (SWC) won by tech fall over Brendan Kelly (SWC) (TF 12-2)
Cons. Semi - Brendan Kelly (SWC) won by fall over Max Wu (SWC) (Fall 2:31)
3rd Place Match - Brendan Kelly (SWC) won by tech fall over Kieren Taylor-Viney (FLHS) (TF 17-5)
HS Men 56kg - Andy Li's place is 4th and has scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Andy Li (SWC) won by tech fall over Cole Dao (LBPHS) (TF 10-0)
Quarterfinal - Ben Morrison (RC) won by tech fall over Andy Li (SWC) (TF 12-2)
Cons. Round 2 - Andy Li (SWC) won by injury default over Martin Sedlov (RC) (Inj. 2:24)
Cons. Round 3 - Andy Li (SWC) won by tech fall over Lyco Colewan (LBPHS) (TF 10-0)
Cons. Semi - Andy Li (SWC) won by tech fall over Dyllan Tremel (LBHS) (TF 10-0)
3rd Place Match - Ben Morrison (RC) won by tech fall over Andy Li (SWC) (TF 10-0)
HS Men 59kg - Youssef El Mays's place is 4th and has scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Hamza Fidjel (WAHS) won by tech fall over Youssef El Mays (SWC) (TF 12-0)
Cons. Round 1 - Youssef El Mays (SWC) won by fall over Simerdeep Grewal (LBPHS) (Fall 1:05)
Cons. Round 2 - Youssef El Mays (SWC) won by decision over Mahmoud Allaq (LBPHS) (Dec 9-6)
Cons. Round 3 - Youssef El Mays (SWC) won by decision over Cameron Baker (SWC) (Dec 6-2)
Cons. Semi - Youssef El Mays (SWC) won by decision over Huzaifa Moazzam (JGDHS) (Dec 10-2)
3rd Place Match - Joseph Thang (LBPHS) won by tech fall over Youssef El Mays (SWC) (TF 10-0)
HS Men 59kg - Noah Griffin's place is 2nd and has scored 7.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Noah Griffin (SWC) received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Noah Griffin (SWC) won by fall over Mahmoud Allaq (LBPHS) (Fall 1:28)
Semifinal - Noah Griffin (SWC) won by fall over Joseph Thang (LBPHS) (Fall 3:52)
1st Place Match - Jesse Greig (NMHS) won by tech fall over Noah Griffin (SWC) (TF 17-7)
HS Men 62kg - Nolan Sy's place is 2nd and has scored 7.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Nolan Sy (SWC) won by tech fall over Ahmad Qasimi (FLHS) (TF 16-6)
Champ. Round 2 - Nolan Sy (SWC) won by decision over Tyler Hooper (LBPHS) (Dec 9-4)
Quarterfinal - Nolan Sy (SWC) won by tech fall over Luke Mostowich (CMHS) (TF 10-0)
Semifinal - Nolan Sy (SWC) won by tech fall over Micah Greig (NMHS) (TF 11-1)
1st Place Match - Nathan Quinn (BCHS) won by tech fall over Nolan Sy (SWC) (TF 10-0)
HS Men 65kg - Eli Fines's place is 3rd and has scored 5.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Eli Fines (SWC) won by fall over Carl Alcantara (FLCHS) (Fall 0:35)
Quarterfinal - Bailey Glover (LBHS) won by tech fall over Eli Fines (SWC) (TF 10-0)
Cons. Round 2 - Eli Fines (SWC) won by tech fall over Adam Oueidat (SWC) (TF 10-0)
Cons. Round 3 - Eli Fines (SWC) won by fall over Cristobal Sarmiento (BOB) (Fall 0:58)
Cons. Semi - Eli Fines (SWC) won by fall over Derrick Imuetinyan (FLCHS) (Fall 0:54)
3rd Place Match - Eli Fines (SWC) won by fall over Jason Do (LBPHS) (Fall 2:06)
HS Men 68kg - Camden Bullock's place is 2nd and has scored 7.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Camden Bullock (SWC) won by fall over Vaughn Balawan (FLCHS) (Fall 0:38)
Quarterfinal - Camden Bullock (SWC) won by fall over Jared Guth (RTHS) (Fall 0:14)
Semifinal - Camden Bullock (SWC) won by fall over Graeme Grummett (CMHS) (Fall 2:29)
1st Place Match - Isaac Rogershill (SWC) won by tech fall over Camden Bullock (SWC) (TF 14-4)
HS Men 68kg - Isaac Rogershill's place is 1st and has scored 10.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Isaac Rogershill (SWC) received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Isaac Rogershill (SWC) won by fall over Ben Duncalf (RC) (Fall 0:22)
Semifinal - Isaac Rogershill (SWC) won by fall over Mohamad Al-Yassary (LBPHS) (Fall 1:11)
1st Place Match - Isaac Rogershill (SWC) won by tech fall over Camden Bullock (SWC) (TF 14-4)
HS Men 72kg - Wesley Smith's place is 1st and has scored 10.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Wesley Smith (SWC) received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Wesley Smith (SWC) won by tech fall over Nathan Tetemke (CHHS) (TF 12-0)
Quarterfinal - Wesley Smith (SWC) won by tech fall over Mickey Walters (WAHS) (TF 10-0)
Semifinal - Wesley Smith (SWC) won by fall over Will Vicente (CHHS) (Fall 1:34)
1st Place Match - Wesley Smith (SWC) won by tech fall over Malique St. Vil (JGDHS) (TF 10-0)
HS Men 98kg - Charles Taimani's place is 2nd and has scored 7.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Charles Taimani (SWC) received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Charles Taimani (SWC) won by tech fall over Sebastian Barbu (ASHS) (TF 16-5)
Semifinal - Charles Taimani (SWC) won by fall over Brandt Proctor (CHHS) (Fall 1:14)
1st Place Match - Court Mcpherson (BOB) won by fall over Charles Taimani (SWC) (Fall 2:35)
HS Men 108kg - Nick Thomas's place is 1st and has scored 7.0 team points.
Round 1 - Nick Thomas (SWC) won by tech fall over Josh Yee (FLHS) (TF 10-0)
Round 2 - Nick Thomas (SWC) won by fall over Vincenzo Polcino (BGHS) (Fall 1:16)
Round 3 - Nick Thomas (SWC) won by fall over Ben Schmaus (JJHS) (Fall 1:32)
HS Women 47kg - Reese Norum's place is 2nd and has scored 3.0 team points.
Round 2 - Reese Norum (SWC) won by fall over Noor Ul-Ain (FFCA) (Fall 0:37)
Round 3 - Maya Johnston (ASHS) won by fall over Reese Norum (SWC) (Fall 2:41)
HS Women 61kg - Victoria Moore's place is 2nd and has scored 7.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Victoria Moore (SWC) received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Victoria Moore (SWC) won by tech fall over Mariam Saee (FFCA) (TF 10-0)
Semifinal - Victoria Moore (SWC) won by fall over Abby Way (BCHS) (Fall 1:56)
1st Place Match - Ayatt Menhem (CHHS) won by tech fall over Victoria Moore (SWC) (TF 10-0)
HS Women 65kg - Rachel Foo's place is 4th and has scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Rachel Foo (SWC) won by fall over Skye Brookes (WCHS) (Fall 0:52)
Quarterfinal - Pippa Bryan (EMHS) won by fall over Rachel Foo (SWC) (Fall 0:37)
Cons. Round 2 - Rachel Foo (SWC) won by forfeit over Madelaine Lamb (WAHS) (FF)
Cons. Round 3 - Rachel Foo (SWC) won by fall over Natasha Eyeoyibo (FLCHS) (Fall 0:11)
Cons. Semi - Rachel Foo (SWC) won by forfeit over Bridgette Dear (SWC) (FF)
3rd Place Match - Blayke Gothard (LBPHS) won by tech fall over Rachel Foo (SWC) (TF 10-0)
HS Women 80kg - Cequinn Fiesel's place is 2nd and has scored 2.0 team points.
Round 1 - Peyton Swager (BGHS) won by tech fall over Cequinn Fiesel (SWC) (TF 15-4)
Round 2 - Peyton Swager (BGHS) won by decision over Cequinn Fiesel (SWC) (Dec 9-0)
HS Women 90kg - Eknoor Toor's place is 3rd and has scored 2.0 team points.
Round 1 - Kathrine Billy (NMHS) won by tech fall over Eknoor Toor (SWC) (TF 10-0)
Round 3 - Kayla Mostyn (JGDHS) won by fall over Eknoor Toor (SWC) (Fall 0:30)