Culbertson Cowboys become district champions

Oct 10, 2022

Fairview's Deacon Gackler runs the ball Photos by Keri McPherson Photography

Fairview's Jaxon Vitt carries the ball

The Culbertson Cowboys hosted the Fairview Warriors for a football game on Oct. 7 and walked off the field as the district champions.The final score had the Cowboys leading by 12, 40-28.