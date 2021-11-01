Culbertson High School volleyball Nov 1, 2021 Nov 1, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Culbertson roster: No. 1 Kenadee Kemptson; No. 2 Alicyn Ator; No. 3 Makena Hauge; No. 4 Destiny Thompson; No. 6 Jazzmin Fugere; No. 8 Yrene Maxino; No. 10 Serenity Wilbanks; No. 11 Perla Burciaga; No. 13 Macy Lambert; No. 14 Koree Marchwick; No. 15 Morgan Lucas. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. It’s hard to call the No. 4 seed in District 1C a surprise, but that’s kind of what the Culbertson High School volleyball team is.The Cowgirls had a great season this year and played well in the district tournament, which is a great turnaround after last season.Last year, Culbertson didn’t get out of the district tournament, and it didn’t even finish the regular season among the top half of teams in the district.One look at the Cowgirl roster shows how the team has grown into a contender this year.With only one senior on the team this year, the the big group of juniors and underclassmen points to a team that grew a lot over the offseason and course of this regular season.Similarly to Broadus out of District 2C, who will also be present at the divisional, Culbertson has a young team with talent.That can be a dangerous thing for other teams.Besides, who doesn’t like surprises?Culbertson is a team capable of doing damage this postseason, so the Cowgirls should not be overlooked this week in the divisional. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Culbertson High School Team Tournament Sport Cowgirl District Roster Postseason Load comments Most Popular A few parting words from Tim Fine Richland County Health Department reports three additional COVID-19 deaths NWS predicting temperatures below normal this winter Sharbono leads Warriors over Chinook in first round Local runners bring home state cross country awards Rosendale talks about immigration, healthcare and veterans' services Eagles win close game in first round of playoffs Madilyn Rae Iversen Richland County Roundup: Football, volleyball with big weeks ahead Glendive Medical Center offers updated COVID-19 vaccine guidelines Your Social Connection