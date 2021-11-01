Culbertson Volleyball

Culbertson roster: No. 1 Kenadee Kemptson; No. 2 Alicyn Ator; No. 3 Makena Hauge; No. 4 Destiny Thompson; No. 6 Jazzmin Fugere; No. 8 Yrene Maxino; No. 10 Serenity Wilbanks; No. 11 Perla Burciaga; No. 13 Macy Lambert; No. 14 Koree Marchwick; No. 15 Morgan Lucas.

It’s hard to call the No. 4 seed in District 1C a surprise, but that’s kind of what the Culbertson High School volleyball team is.

The Cowgirls had a great season this year and played well in the district tournament, which is a great turnaround after last season.

Last year, Culbertson didn’t get out of the district tournament, and it didn’t even finish the regular season among the top half of teams in the district.

One look at the Cowgirl roster shows how the team has grown into a contender this year.

With only one senior on the team this year, the the big group of juniors and underclassmen points to a team that grew a lot over the offseason and course of this regular season.

Similarly to Broadus out of District 2C, who will also be present at the divisional, Culbertson has a young team with talent.

That can be a dangerous thing for other teams.

Besides, who doesn’t like surprises?

Culbertson is a team capable of doing damage this postseason, so the Cowgirls should not be overlooked this week in the divisional.

Tags

Load comments