The Cutting Edge Dance Studio athletes traveled to Billings for a Celebration competition where many were successful with their routines. This competition occurred on March 12-13 and the results are as follows:
Petite Protostar
:
Blakely Reynolds — 1st overall, Showstopper Award (I Got You)
Petite Rising Star:
Eden McPherson- 1st overall (Please Mr. Postman)
Bryndi Stedman, Ivy Winter, Macey Sparks, Lauryn Romo, Anna Burger, Ella Laqua- 1st overall, Showstopper Award (Soda Pop)
Junior Rising StarAlyna Garza- 6th overall (Mr. Pinstripe Suit)
Andrea Farrow- 5th overall (Dream Lover)
Sara King- 4th overall, Performance Award (One Jump Ahead)
Andrea Farrow, Katie Koch, Violet Frank, Swayzie Hansen, Zoey Harrison, Oaklee Lonski, Elice Winter, Aiva Baisch (Flash Dance)
Junior Shining Star
MaKenna Sparks- 4th overall (Heard It Through the Grapevine)
Emma McPherson, Isabelle Doty, Jazmyn Baisch, Andrea Farrow, MaKenna Sparks (Girlz) Jennifer Carlile Choreography Award (Girlz)
Teen Rising StarMadison Kapp- Dancer of the Year Finalist (Tangled Up)
Aubree Whiteman, Gracie Burns, Lexi Rang, Ellie Burns, Kinley Wieland- 3rd overall (That’s Life)
Teen Shining StarKinley Wieland, Ave Norby- 1st overall (Budapest)
Kinley Wieland- 4th overall (You Belong to Me)
Gracie Hengtes- 3rd overall, Judges Choice (Jolene)
Senior Rising StarEllie Burns- highest adjudication, 1st overall, Judges Choice (Without a Word)
Senior Shining StarMakayla Sparks, Ellie Burns, Madison Kapp, Gracie Burns, Brielle Gorder, Emma Doty, Cassidy Wadley, Aubree Whiteman, Lexi Rang, Abby Schilling- 1st overall, Performance Award (Killin’ em with Vibes)
Abby Schilling, Ave Norby, Brielle Gorder, MaKayla Sparks, Kinley Wieland, Gracie Hentges, Emma Doty, Ella Norby- 1st overall (Another One Bites the Dust)
Abby Schilling, Ave Norby, Brielle Gorder, MaKayla Sparks, Kinley Wieland, Gracie Hentges, Emma Doty- 2nd overall, Judges Choice (Ain’t No Mountain)
Lexi Rang, Aubree Whiteman, Abby Schilling, Brielle Gorder, MaKayla Sparks, Cassidy Wadley, Ellie Burns- highest adjudication, 1st overall (White Rabbit)
Jennifer Carlile-Choreography Award (White Rabbit)
Emma Doty, Brielle Gorder- 1st overall, Performance Award (Come Together)
Abby Schilling- Dancer of the Year Finalist (I and Love and You)
Brielle Gorder- 1st overall (Son of a Preacher Man)
Emma Doty- 5th overall (When Doves Cry)
Production Routine31 dancers- highest adjudication award, 1st overall, Judges Choice (New York, New York)
To view the full competition results visit http://www.cuttingedgedancestudio.com/competition-results.html.
Coach Jennifer Carlile said, “This routine, ‘New York, New York,’ is one of the most amazing routines we’ve ever produced. It took more preparation than I could explain. Production routines are a large group with a range of ages and many styles of dance. This particular routine we are doing this year includes tap, jazz, hip hop, musical theater with ages 7-19. It’s a truly amazing routine and I’m so proud of all these dancers. I encourage anyone who is able to come see it in person at our spring recital here in Sidney May 2.”
The athletes at Cutting Edge Dance Studio will travel to Glendive for the Badlands competition March 26-27.