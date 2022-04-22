The Cutting Edge Dance Studio, under direction of coach Jennifer Carlile, attended a competition in Gillette, Wyoming. where there were 750 routines and 25 studios from six different states, making this the largest regionals the studio has ever been to.
There are two different categories that CEDS athletes compete in — Future Gems, which are athletes who have practiced in the studio for five or less hours a week and Elite Gems, who have had more studio time. Although no dancers fit the Elite Gems category, many were bumped up into it so they had more competition.
Carlile received one of nine choreography awards given.
The Studio Achievement award combines three routines from different age groups. CEDS won this award for the highest senior, teen and junior groups combined. The senior group performed “Another One Bites the Dust” with Ella Norby, Ave Norby, Brielle Gorder, Kayla Sparks, Abby Schilling, Kinley Wieland, Emma Doty and Gracie Hengtes dancing. The teen group performed “That’s Life” with Lexi Rang, Aubree Whiteman, Gracie Hentges, Kinley Wieland and Ellie Burns dancing. The junior group performed “Great Balls of Fire” with Andrea Farrow, Jazmyn Baisch, Kenna Sparks, Isabelle Doty and Emma McPherson dancing.
Dancing their way to the highest scoring tap dance routine was Ave Norby, Brielle Gorder, Kayla Sparks, Abby Schilling, Kinley Wieland, Emma Doty and Gracie Hengtes performing “Ain’t No Mountain.”
Out of the 750 routines, the production “New York, New York” received the only People’s Choice award given out.
During the Senior Elite Gem solo’s, Doty received first place overall performing “When Doves Cry” and Brielle Gorder received 19th overall performing “Son of a Preacher Man.”
Junior Elite Gem solos included Andrea Farrow placing third overall by performing “Dream Lover.” She also received the Entertainment Award and second place Junior Miss Spotlight. Ezzi McPherson performed “Spaghetti Rag” and received seventh overall.
Moving on to Future Gem Senior solos, Cassidy Wadley performed “Please Notice” and received first place overall as well as the Student Choreographer award. Ellie Burns performed “Without a Word” and placed second overall, Madison Sparks performed “Send Me on my Way” and received fourth overall and Gracie Burns placed fifth overall performing “Walk It Out.”
Future Gem groups that placed well included the production of “C’Mon Everybody” which placed fifth overall, received a diamond, a Judge’s Choice award and an Entertainment award.
The dancers in this production included Aiva Baisch, Elice Winter, Ezzi McPherson, Kambre Garza, Macey Sparks, Oaklee Lonski, Sara King, Xora Trickett and Zoey Harrison.
The Future Gem Teen solos included Kinley Wieland earning second place with her performance of “You Belong to Me,” Alyna Garza earning fifth place with her performance of “Mr. Pinstripe Suit” and Aubree Whiteman placed sixth overall with her performance of “Reasons.”
The Future Gem Junior solos earned two top placings. Swayzie Hansen earned sixth place overall and the Technical Skill award with her performance of “Live Your Life” and Oaklee Lonski earned tenth place performing “Jump Jive ‘n Wail.”
CEDS was the Triple Crown winner for Senior solos for the weekend with the combined score of “When Doves Cry,” “Son of a Preacher Man” and “Tightrope.”
For full results visit http://www.cuttingedgedancestudio.com/ or the Cutting Edge Dance Studio Facebook page.