Many athletes from the Cutting Edge Dance Studio attended two competitions in Billings on February 18 and 19 and February 25 and 26. The results are as follows.
Overall placings from Dance Talent February 18 and 19:
“Without a Word,” performed by Ellie Burns earned first place overall, as well as “Tangled Up,” performed by Madison Kapp.
Jet Set performed by Taylee Prewitt and Walk It Out by Gracie Burns earned second place overall.
Violet Frank earned fifth place with her performance of Neverland.
Judges Choice from In10sity
Performances that received Judges Choice notes included:
“Please Mr. Postman,’ performed by Eden McPherson
“I Got Stung,” performed by Macey Sparks
‘Budapest,” performed by Ave Norby and Kinley Wieland
‘Mr. Pinstripe Suit,” performed by Alyna Garza
“Superstition,” performed by Jazmyn Baisch
“Fallen So Young,” performed by Kayla Sparks
“Son of a Preacher Man,’ performed by Brielle Gorder
Overall placings from In10sity:
“Tangled Up,” performed by Madison Kapp, earned first place overall, as well as “Budapest,” performed by Ave Norby and Kinley Wieland.
Ellie Burns earned second place with her performance of “Without a Word” and “Send Me On My Way,” performed by Madison Sparks earned fifth place.
Also receiving fifth place was Macey Sparks with her performance of “I Got Stung,” while “Walk It Out,” performed by Gracie Burns earned seventh place.
Gracie Hentges, Aubree Whiteman, Ellie Burns, Kinley Wieland and Lexi Rang received eighth place with their performance of “That’s Life,” as well as Brielle Gorder with her performance of “Son of a Preacher Man.”
Receiving 10th place overall was Eden McPherson with her performance of “Please Mr. Postman” and Alyna Garza with her performance of “Mr. Pinstripe Suit.”
Gracie Hengtes, MaKenna Sparks, Ezzi McPherson, Jazmyn Baisch, Andrea Farrow, Brielle Gorder and Abby Schilling were all named In10se Dancers, meaning they were standout dancers in the competition.
At In10sity, the studio placed fourth overall out of all 15 studios in attendance.