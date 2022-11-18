As Christmas approaches, Cutting Edge Dance Studio is gearing up for their Christmas Recital slated for Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at the Richland County Event Center.
The holiday season is a busy time for studio owner Jennifer Carlile and the studio, but also an exciting time.
The Christmas Recital will host nearly 140 dancers and a special Rockettes performance will end the show.
Carlile explained that performing at community events like the Christmas Recital can help to promote confidence and adaptability within dancers. At the local level, being exposed in small communal settings to the public can help to instill a sense of fearlessness within the kids.
“Performing gives these kids a lot of confidence in other areas of their life. Whether that’s public speaking or other activities. A lot of my kids up doing pageants, so I think that it gives them the confidence to go on stage to do other things," Carlile said.
Another focal point for Carlile is the adaptability aspect of performing in local events. When a dancer is on stage or before a live audience, a misstep, mishap or wardrobe malfunction must be dealt with in real time. Problem solving while dancing is just part of the daily routine.
“Sometimes they get on stage and their music plays for a second before it cuts out and they just have to keep going. Or, ‘Hey, guys, we're not dancing on a stage today. We're dancing in the street this time.’ They just learn to adapt. And they do a great job. And I think that those skills also transfer to regular life,” Carlile explained.