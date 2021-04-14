The students at the Cutting Edge Dance Studio showed out at their most recent event and brought home some awards.
The dancers attended the Spotlight Gilette over the weekend of April 9, and in total, the studio brought 60 routines to the competition.
"This is a strong group of dancers and I can't wait to see how they grow in coming years," said Jennifer Carlile, the director of Cutting Edge Dance Studio.
The Junior Elite Gem Solos also did really well: "All Night" featuring MaKenna Sparks received third overall and "Gloria" from Emma McPherson received sixth overall.
Junior Elite Groups won first and second overall with "Vive le Swing" and "Crayola," respectively. "Crayola" also received the Technical Skill Award. These dancers are Jazmyn Baisch, Isabelle Doty, Kenna Sparks, Emma McPherson.
In the teenager division, "Everybody Talks" (Ave Norby, Kinley Wieland, Gracie Hengtes and Alex Lonski) received ninth overall in the elite division and were up against 50 other elite routines.
The Future Gem Teens received first overall group for "No Roots" (Aubree Whiteman, Lexi Rang, Lonski and Wieland) and first overall duo/trio for "Chicago (Wieland and Norby.) "Chicago" also received judges choice and the Technical Skill Award.
Cutting Edge was one of two studios to receive a diamond in this level, Carlile said.
Gorder placed third overall in the Elite Senior Solos with "Get Ready," and Madison Sparks placed second overall in the Future Gem Senior Solo division with "If I Ain't Got You."
Carlile said that this particular competition, Spotlight Dance Cup, holds a mini pageant-type portion of the competition.
There is a Miss Petite, Miss Junior, Miss Teen and Miss Senior crowned. Miss Junior was won by MaKenna Sparks and Miss Senior was won by Gorder.
"Having two title holders from one studio is truly amazing," Carlile said.
Another noteworthy award that Cutting Edge received is the Studio Achievement Award.
This combines the score of three routines from three different age divisions in the elite level for an overall studio winner, Carlile said.
Cutting Edge won this award with "Crayola," "Set Fire to Rain" (Lonski, Gracie Hentges, Norby and Wieland) and "My Day."
"I'm very happy about this weekend. This is always one of our biggest competitions and it felt good to walk away with 22 of our 60 routines placing and/or getting special awards. To have over 30 percent of our studio at that level is amazing! I could not be more proud. Having such success makes me even more excited for our home town competition May 1-2 and nationals in the (Wisconsin) Dells June 27-July 2," Carlile said.