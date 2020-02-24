12U 67 – Tyson Syth’s place is 5th and has scored 2.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Tyson Syth (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Tyson Syth (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Braeden Kaufman (Bruin Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:22)
Semifinal – Rowan Miller (Spartan Youth Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Tyson Syth (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Maj 10-0)
Cons. Semi – Emry Veland (Ennis Wrestling) won by decision over Tyson Syth (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match – Tyson Syth (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Dayton Naldrett (Kalispell Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:52)
12U 82 – Brenner Mullin’s place is 8th and has scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Brenner Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 – Brenner Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Brendan Bleau (Big Game Wrestling Club — MT) (Fall 1:19)
Quarterfinal – Mathias Hogue (Bozeman Wrestling Club) won by fall over Brenner Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:54)
Cons. Round 4 – Brenner Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Justin Taylor (Butte Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:30)
Cons. Round 5 – Matthew Hamilton (Team Real Life) won by fall over Brenner Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 2:57)
7th Place Match – Kort Sorensen (Cody Wrestling Club) won by fall over Brenner Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:37)
12U 86 – Brody Keysor’s place is 7th and has scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Brody Keysor (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 – Brody Keysor (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Mason Cannon (North Montana Wrestling) (Fall 2:07)
Quarterfinal – Swayde Schindler (Hardin Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Brody Keysor (Sidney Wrestling Club) (TF 17-1)
Cons. Round 4 – Brody Keysor (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Matthew Stensrud (Butte Wrestling Club) (Dec 10-3)
Cons. Round 5 – John Montclair (Big Game Wrestling Club — MT) won by fall over Brody Keysor (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:44)
7th Place Match – Brody Keysor (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Ryatt Maley (prime wrestling) (Maj 11-0)
12U 108 – Ty Schepens’s place is 2nd and has scored 7.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Ty Schepens (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Teagan Dixon (North Montana Wrestling) won in sudden victory – 1 over Ty Schepens (Sidney Wrestling Club) (SV-1 12-3)
Cons. Round 2 – Ty Schepens (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Camden Sutherland (Havre Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:14)
Cons. Round 3 – Ty Schepens (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Jakoby Casey (EHWC Outlaws) (Fall 0:28)
Cons. Semi – Ty Schepens (Sidney Wrestling Club) won in sudden victory – 1 over Bruno Pallone (Hardin Wrestling Club) (SV-1 8-6)
3rd Place Match – Ty Schepens (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Kelby Dumont (prime wrestling) (Fall 0:30)
2nd Place Match – Ty Schepens (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Gunnar Tamez (Legacy Wrestling Academy) (Fall 0:32)
12U 117 – Aiyana Kirn’s place is 1st and has scored 10.0 team points.
Round 1 – Aiyana Kirn (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by forfeit over Andrew Sundstrom (BlueHawk Wrestling Club) (FF)
Round 2 – Aiyana Kirn (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Paayton Fleurisma (EHWC Outlaws) (Fall 0:48)
Round 3 – Aiyana Kirn (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Tike Erickson (Force 10 Wrestling Academy) (Fall 0:29)
12U 135 – Koltyn Mullin’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Burke Huntsinger (Summit Wrestling Club) won by fall over Koltyn Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 3:19)
Cons. Round 1 – Koltyn Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 – Noah Dionne (Havre Wrestling Club) won by decision over Koltyn Mullin (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 7-2)
12U Girls 120 – Aiyana Kirn’s place is 1st and has scored 10.0 team points.
Round 1 – Aiyana Kirn (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Paayton Fleurisma (EHWC Outlaws) (Fall 0:59)
Round 3 – Aiyana Kirn (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Lillian Kraiter (Billings Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:46)
14U 83 – Maliek Potter’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Cashton Spolar (Bruin Wrestling Club) won by fall over Maliek Potter (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:32)
Cons. Round 1 – Maliek Potter (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 – Dalton Hinebauch (Lockwood) won by fall over Maliek Potter (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:29)
14U 83 – Clayton VanGorder’s place is 8th and has scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Clayton VanGorder (Sidney Wrestling Club) won in sudden victory – 1 over Logan Barnes (Dillon Wrestling Club) (SV-1 7-5)
Quarterfinal – Jaxton Price (Upper Valley Aces) won by fall over Clayton VanGorder (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 3:02)
Cons. Round 2 – Clayton VanGorder (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Luc Cheff (prime wrestling) (Fall 2:56)
Cons. Round 3 – Dalton Hinebauch (Lockwood) won by decision over Clayton VanGorder (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 10-4)
7th Place Match – Logan Barnes (Dillon Wrestling Club) won by decision over Clayton VanGorder (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 6-0)
14U 87 – Reece Graves’s place is 1st and has scored 10.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Reece Graves (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Cole Rogers (Legends of Gold MT) (Fall 1:49)
Semifinal – Reece Graves (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Brummie Boggus (Ennis Wrestling) (Fall 2:57)
1st Place Match – Reece Graves (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by medical forfeit over Ryan Nutt (Pinedale Pummelers) (MFF)
14U 92 – Beau Rindahl’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Kael Dixon (North Montana Wrestling) won by major decision over Beau Rindahl (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Maj 14-3)
Cons. Round 1 – Beau Rindahl (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 – Aiden Downing (Flathead Valley Wrestling Club) won by fall over Beau Rindahl (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:14)
14U 97 – Ryker Wise’s place is 5th and has scored 2.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Ryker Wise (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 – Ryker Wise (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Ridge McGovern (Legends of Gold MT) (Fall 1:35)
Quarterfinal – Ryker Wise (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Carter Sanderson (Team Champs) (Fall 1:54)
Semifinal – Trey Smith (Team Real Life) won by fall over Ryker Wise (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:49)
Cons. Semi – Ridge Cote (prime wrestling) won by fall over Ryker Wise (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:57)
5th Place Match – Ryker Wise (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Eli Oakland (North Montana Wrestling) (Dec 2-0)
14U 102 – Brandon Pederson’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Brandon Pederson (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Kale Baumann (North Montana Wrestling) won by fall over Brandon Pederson (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:42)
Cons. Round 2 – Devin Rossiter (Butte Wrestling Club) won by fall over Brandon Pederson (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:35)
14U 110 – Nathan Carlsen’s place is 1st and has scored 10.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Nathan Carlsen (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Aerllo Ramirez (Darkhorse Wrestling Club) (Dec 6-1)
Semifinal – Nathan Carlsen (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over James Holmes (Butte Wrestling Club) (Dec 5-2)
1st Place Match – Nathan Carlsen (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Amaya Kirn (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 4-2)
14U 110 – Amaya Kirn’s place is 2nd and has scored 7.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Amaya Kirn (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Trevin Dues (North Montana Wrestling) (Fall 3:00)
Semifinal – Amaya Kirn (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Quinn Hale (Team Champs) (Dec 8-4)
1st Place Match – Nathan Carlsen (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Amaya Kirn (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 4-2)
2nd Place Match – Amaya Kirn (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by no contest over Quinn Hale (Team Champs) (NC)
14U 119 – Lance Allen’s place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Tahj Wells (Browning Indians Wrestling) won by fall over Lance Allen (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:26)
Cons. Round 1 – Lance Allen (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 – Brody Hardy (BIG Sports Academy) won by major decision over Lance Allen (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Maj 17-3)
14U 149 – Deion Potter’s place is 6th and has scored 1.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Deion Potter (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Solomon Stortz (Team Champs) won by fall over Deion Potter (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:26)
Cons. Round 2 – Deion Potter (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 – Deion Potter (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by decision over Briley Arnett (Team Real Life) (Dec 10-6)
Cons. Semi – Jack Pallett (Fergus Wrestling Club) won by decision over Deion Potter (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match – Tucker Shepardson (Blitzkrieg Athletic Club) won by fall over Deion Potter (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:26)
14U Girls 101/110 – Amaya Kirn’s place is 2nd and has scored 7.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Amaya Kirn (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Alexiss Carbery (Darkhorse Wrestling Club) (Fall 1:30)
Semifinal – Amaya Kirn (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by fall over Angelina Escarcega (Poplar) (Fall 2:06)
1st Place Match — Veil Foreman (Unattached) won by fall over Amaya Kirn (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:31)
2nd Place Match – Amaya Kirn (Sidney Wrestling Club) won by no contest over Angelina Escarcega (Poplar) (NC)
16U 195/220 – Caleb Kleinke’s place is 5th and has scored 2.0 team points.
Quarterfinal – Caleb Kleinke (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye)
Semifinal – Tyler Barney (Upper Valley Aces) won by fall over Caleb Kleinke (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 4:42)
Cons. Semi – Oakley Woody (Summit Wrestling Club) won by fall over Caleb Kleinke (Sidney Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:53)
5th Place Match – Caleb Kleinke (Sidney Wrestling Club) received a bye (Bye)