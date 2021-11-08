Damon McLaughlin Memorial Tournament kicks off By Sidney Herald Staff Nov 8, 2021 Nov 8, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week 1 of 2 Pictured is the Big Sky Stars hockey team. Photo courtesy of Damon McLaughlin Memorial Tournament Pictured is the Richland Rangers Peewee team. Photo courtesy of Damon McLaughlin Memorial Tournament Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. The first weekend of the Damon McLaughlin Memorial Hockey Tournaments is in the books, as the peewee tournament was held over the weekend.On Sunday, November 7, the final games were played, and the Big Sky Stars emerged as the championship winners.The Richland peewee team took second place in the tournament. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tournament Peewee Weekend Sport Star Team Place Sky Load comments Most Popular Shooter kills two, turns gun on himself in Bainville casino Baldwin should take responsibility for the shooting Butte man admits to rape of 14-year-old girl; prosecutors want 30-year prison term 2021 Richland County Municipal Election Results Police blotter: man in basement, aggravated burglary, stolen property, arrest assist, sound asleep Casper police employee involved in fight was an off-duty officer, police say This is the Least Educated City in Montana Sen. Daines shares statement after appeals court’s halt on vaccine mandate Plentywood High School volleyball Goodbye Gary: A dang good newspaperman is gone Your Social Connection