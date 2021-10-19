Registration for the Damon McLaughlin Memorial hockey tournament technically ended, but the tournament organizers are still looking for more teams for some tournaments.
The first tournament begins on November 5, so if any teams are looking to join, they need to do so as soon as possible.
In total, there are five different age-group tournaments, and the organizers are looking for more teams for each tournament.
There will be a peewee, bantam, squirt, junior gold and girls 19U tournament for the duration of the Memorial Tournament.
In a post on the tournament’s Facebook page, the organizers said the peewee division needs four more teams to fill it, the bantam division needs at least one more team, the squirts need three more to fill, the junior gold has one more spot to fill and the 19U needs four more teams to fill.
All of the divisions have enough to play games it seems, but the bantam division, scheduled for November 12-14, needs at least one more team or it will be canceled. There are only three bantam teams signed up currently.
The other divisions have enough teams for each team to play three games, but there are more spots that can be filled.
Currently, the peewee tournament has four teams registered, the squirts tournament has five teams registered, the junior gold division has seven teams registered and the 19U division has four teams registered.