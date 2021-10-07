Damon McLaughlin Memorial Tournament looking for teams By Sidney Herald Staff Oct 7, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Hockey will be soon returning to Richland County in the form of the Damon McLaughlin Memorial Tournament.The Fifth Annual tournament season will start at the beginning of November and last through the middle of December.Here is a list of the tournaments and when they take place, according to a post on the event's Facebook page:Pee Wee- November 5-7Bantam- November 12-14Squirt- November 19-21Junior Gold/High School- December 3-5Girls 19U/14U- December 10-13The tournament organizers are still looking for more teams to register for the tournament, according to the post on Facebook.Teams can register online at www.richlandrangers.org, by email at RYHtournaments@gmail.com or by mail at PO Box 26, Sidney, Montana 59270.Currently, there are two teams registered in each of the Pee Wee and Bantam brackets, and there are four teams in the Squirt bracket.Four teams are currently signed up in the junior gold bracket, three teams are registered in the girls 19U bracket and one team is signed up in the 14U/12U bracket.The post said each tournament is capped at eight teams, so there is still space for teams to join and play multiple games. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Team Tournament Sport Damon Mclaughlin Memorial Tournament Bracket Email Organizer Hockey Load comments Most Popular Cheryl Knudson, 56 Wesley Hayes Larson, 49 Cheryl Ann Knudson, 56 Verna Lou Nollmeyer Dobraska City to extend street signage limit Philip James “Jim” Zueger, 70 Mavis Boyer, 67 Robert “Bob” Fink, 87 Mavis Boyer, 67 Williston Basin International Airport adding additional flights due to passenger demand Your Social Connection