The second weekend of the Damon McLaughlin Memorial Tournament took place over the weekend, on Saturday, November 13 and Sunday, November 14, and the teams who competed all did well.
There were only three bantam teams, so instead of a tournament bracket, the teams played each other in a few games.
After the tournament had concluded, the Richland Youth Hockey girl’s U19 team also played a game, capping off a busy weekend for hockey.
Here’s a look at what happened over the weekend at Ranger Arena.
Memorial Tournament
The Rangers Bantam team played well in three total games over the weekend.
The Rangers lost to Watford City in their first game Saturday, but they then got a big win over Glasgow Saturday evening.
In the game against Watford City, Jarret Averett scored both goals for the Rangers, coming in the second period.
Just a couple minutes into the second period, he netted a wrister top shelf for Richland’s first goal. He got the assist from Kalen Price and Brady Collins.
Then, with 24 seconds left in the second period, Averett scored on a breakaway goal to give the Rangers their second goal of the game.
After the loss against Watford City, the Rangers bounced back and defeated Glasgow.
Just a couple minutes into the game against Glasgow, Averett scored on a breakaway to put the Rangers up 1-0. He got an assist from Garrett Youngquist.
Just 30 seconds after that first goal, the Rangers were short-handed, but Collins assisted Miguel Trevino for another goal.
Richland’s quick start to the game propelled them through the rest of the game for the win.
Glasgow answered with a few goals in the first period, but the Rangers extended their lead in the second period.
Nic Farrow added a goal in the first, and Youngquist added a goal in the second as part of the Rangers’ big scoring run that helped them extend their lead.
The next weekend for the memorial tournament is this weekend. From Friday, November 19 to Sunday, November 21, Richland, Watford City, Crosby and Rugby will play in the Squirt Tournament.
Girl’s 19UThe girl’s 19U team lost to Mandan 5-0 on Sunday, but the Rangers played well and had a lot of good opportunities in the game.
Richland netted 21 shots on goal in the game, which included a handful of solid opportunities around the net.
The Rangers came out hard in the first period and put some good pressure on the Mandan goalie.
Defensively, Richland held Mandan in check for a while, and in net, Kassadee Olson made some great saves to keep Mandan off the board. A few of those saves included headbutting the puck away.
Offensively, players like Samara Hofer and Ashlynn Johnston led the attack and put together some good opportunities.
A little under halfway through the second period, though, Mandan was able to break through and score, going up 1-0.
Mandan scored once more in the second period and three times in the third period. The Rangers still played well defensively, and Olson made more good saves in the contest.
The Rangers have a bit of a break before they play next, according to their schedule on the Richland Youth Hockey website.
The next time the Rangers will play is December 3 as part of the Bozeman Tourney.