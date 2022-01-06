Now that play has resumed for winter sports and activities, each team will be keeping their eyes on the postseason even more so.
Teams got their seasons started before the holidays in 2021, and now, the real stretch begins, where every game counts more and more.
Here’s a look at some important dates for each team for the rest of the season, which includes a look at when the postseason begins for them.
Sidney
The Sidney basketball teams have a couple of tests to begin their 2022 campaign.
On Friday, January 7, The Eagle teams will travel to take on Billings Central, and on Saturday, January 8, the teams will face Laurel.
Both schools will be good challenges for Sidney, and the games will give the Eagle teams some good experience moving forward.
Sidney’s teams play in a competitive conference, so each game has a lot riding on it, but here are a few that are sure to be good games.
On Saturday, January 15, the Sidney teams will host Fergus, and on February 18, the Sidney teams will play Dawson County in Glendive.
Both conference opponents will present competitive games for the Eagles, and the games against Dawson County, the last games of the regular season, could decide seeding in the division.
The Eastern A Divisional begins on February 23 for Sidney, and it will be held in Billings.
Senior night for the basketball and dance teams will be on January 21, when Sidney hosts Glasgow.
The Sidney wrestling team started its season well, winning quite a few matches as the Eagles look for a fifth straight state title.
As competitions resume, there are a few events that stand out for Sidney. One is on January 13, when the Eagles host Glasgow for a dual. Glasgow is a top contender in Class B, and the team will give Sidney some good competition.
Just over a week later, on January 21 and 22, the Eagles will compete in the Class A Duals in Lewistown, where they will be able to get more time against some Class A competition and rivals.
The team’s senior night will be on January 29, when the Eagles host Watford City and Bismarck High.
The Eastern A Divisional will be held on February 5 in Laurel, and the state competition will be the following week in Billings.
The SHS speech/drama/debate team starts 2022 with its Dessert Theatre on Sunday, January 9 at Pella Lutheran, which will be a fun experience for the team and the public.
The postseason starts soon for the team, as on January 22, they will travel to Havre for the Divisional.
The state meet will start on January 28 and will be held in Corvallis.
The speech/drama/debate team and the SHS band will have their senior nights on February 5 between basketball games at SHS.
All of Sidney’s schedules are as of Wednesday, January 5 from the SHS website.
Fairview
Right away, the Fairview teams have a tough challenge when play resumes this weekend.
On Saturday, January 8, the Warriors host Froid/Medicine Lake. The Froid/Medicine Lake boy’s team is returning as the top team from District 2C last year.
That game will be a good test for Fairview’s teams to see how they can do the rest of this season.
Later in January, on January 27, Fairview’s teams will host Scobey, which will be another good test for the Warrior teams.
Again, for the boy’s team, it will be a good preview of what postseason play could look like, as Scobey emerged as the top team in the Eastern C Divisional last year.
Another important date to look for is February 4.
On February 4, Fairview will host Poplar, and the games will be Fairview’s senior night.
Both Fairview teams have some key senior who have been good players for them, so they will get their recognition before they end their careers at FHS.
The postseason begins February 14, when the District Tournament begins Sidney High School, and the Divisional Tournament begins the following week.
Savage
Savage will have a good matchup on its hands right away to start 2021 as well, as the Warriors will host Richey-Lambert on Saturday, January 8.
For both the boy’s and girl’s teams of the programs, these should be competitive games in a great environment.
On Saturday, January 15, the teams will host Culbertson, and on Friday, January 28, the teams will host Froid/Medicine Lake.
These games on those weekends will be good tests for each team to see where they are against some good competition.
On top of that, the girl’s game between Savage and Culbertson will be a rematch from last year, when lower-seeded Savage defeated Culbertson to advance to the divisional.
Savage’s seniors will get their special night on February 12, when Savage hosts Brockton.
The postseason begins February 14, when the District Tournament begins Sidney High School, and the Divisional Tournament begins the following week.
Richey-Lambert
The Fusion basketball teams will have a tough test on January 15, when they face Froid/Medicine Lake on the road.
About two weeks later, on January 28, Richey-Lambert will host Fairview in Lambert.
Both of these matchups will be good contests, with each team getting some competitive games in.
On top of that, the girl’s game between Richey-Lambert and Fairview will be another revenge game, after Richey-Lambert knocked Fairview out of the district tournament play-in last year.
Richey-Lambert meets Savage on Saturday, January 8, but the two teams will meet again on February 11.
Not only will those games be competitive again, but the outcomes may even decide seeding for the district tournament.
The postseason begins February 14, when the District Tournament begins Sidney High School, and the Divisional Tournament begins the following week.