A three-point attack from Dawson County High School’s boy’s basketball team sunk the Sidney High School boy’s basketball team on Saturday, and no matter what, if any Red Devil shot a three-pointer, it was going in.
Sidney switched to a zone defense for a short time, its defenders got up in the faces of the Dawson County players shooting, but through it all, the Red Devils simply rained threes.
The Eagles had prepared for the shooting display that they knew was coming their way, but even the best one-on-one defense from the Eagles could not stop the shots.
Ultimately, the shooting buried the Eagles in a big deficit that was not indicative of how Sidney played because the Eagles did play well.
Once three-pointers start stacking up they way they did for Dawson County, though, it takes a lot to get back in the game.
Sidney continued playing some good offense, and while the team can still cut down on its turnovers, the Eagles have some players that can score really well.
The Eagles got off to a quick start in the game, as Jerome Entz opened with a mid-range jumper and Kaston LeRoy scored on a floater in the lane.
Dawson County already had three three-pointers in the first quarter en route to a 17-11 lead going into the second, but Sidney was right there and had some momentum, after Boston Peters scored the last basket of the quarter.
Sidney followed up the first quarter with their highest-scoring quarter of the game (12 points in the second quarter), but Dawson County also scored the most points that quarter (22).
The Red Devils made four three-point shots, getting the rest of their points around the basket.
Sidney left a lot of guys open when Dawson County ran its offense, and the Sidney help defense over-helped and left other guys open, either for three-pointers or close shots.
“You can’t leave those guys. You know we go over it all week... if you do they’re going to make them. If you’re not within three feet of them, they’re going to take the shot,” said Sidney head coach Chad Quilling.
For Sidney, while the Eagles did miss some easy shots and commit too many turnovers, the scoring that they are capable of showed.
Entz, who can drive to the basket or take a shot from further out, had seven points, and LeRoy had six points off some shots and free throws. Peters also had six points, and Chase Waters had five points.
Riley Jackson had three points, and Parker Sinks stepped up and made some great jump shots to lead the team with nine points.
Quilling said he liked what he saw from Sinks, but as a whole, the team needs to be more aggressive and take care of the ball better.
Sidney’s offense looks good so far, and the defense shows good things at times. So if the Eagles can clean up turnovers and get better defensively, they should be looking good by the time the postseason comes around.