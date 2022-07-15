Suttyn Barnhart has been selected as the 2022 Dayton Foundation Scholarship winner. The Dayton Foundation Scholarship is awarded in honor of the late Lela Dayton, who provided in her will for assistance to college students based on need, scholarship, and future plans.
The scholarship is awarded in the amount of $6,000 over a two-year period. Suttyn is the daughter of Thomas and Jeana Barnhart. She has graduated from Sidney High School with a 3.450 GPA and has been involved in volleyball, basketball, softball, Student Council, and National Honor Society.
Suttyn plans on attending University of Mary majoring in Nursing and minoring in Psychology. Her future goal is to return to Sidney to pursue her nursing career at Sidney Health Center.
Svarre Foundation Scholarship
Olivia Schoepp has been selected as the 2022 Svarre Foundation Scholarship winner. The Svarre Foundation was established by Ingvard and Clara Svarre to assist young people serious about earning a higher education after high school. Recipient selection is based on need, scholarship, and future plans.
The scholarship is awarded in the amount of $6,000 over a two-year period.
Olivia is the daughter of Chris and Tonya Schoepp. She has graduated from Sidney High School with a 3.975 GPA and has been involved in basketball, Key Club and National Honor Society.
Olivia plans on attending the University of North Dakota, majoring in chemistry. She plans on continuing her education in medical school at the University of North Dakota to become a pediatric gastroenterologist.