Dawson Community College is accepting nominations for the Buccaneer Athletic Hall of Fame. Anyone is welcome to nominate a deserving team or individual directly on-line at https://dawsonbucs.com/sports/hof/Hall_of_Fame_Nomination_Form. Any nominations who weren’t selected previously will be reconsidered for three subsequent years and then will go inactive if not selected by that time. They can be re-nominated again in the future.
The Buccaneer Athletic Hall of Fame was created in 2018-2019 to give appropriate recognition to individuals and teams who have made outstanding contributions in intercollegiate athletics at Dawson Community College while reflecting the positive values and traditions of the institution.
There are four categories for nominations:
Student-athlete- eligible 10 years after their final season at DCC and must have left in good standing.
Coach or Athletic Director- eligible five years after their final season at DCC
Contributor- someone who has shown outstanding service with longevity for DCC athletics
Team- eligible 10 years after the season they competed
The Hall of Fame is a part of DCC’s mission to foster a culture of excellence, and the college is excited to honor the individuals and teams who have achieved excellence in athletics over the past 65 years.