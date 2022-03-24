HELENA – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks reminds hunters that the deadline to apply for deer and elk licenses for nonresidents and deer and elk permits for everyone is April 1.
Hunters who are applying for special licenses and permits need to have a valid email address. Hunters can apply for permits on the FWP website; click on “Buy and Apply.” Most FWP offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
This spring Fish, Wildlife & Parks launched the new MyFWP mobile app that stores and displays licenses, permits, and digital carcass tags, known as E-Tags, which can be used in the field without cellular service. To use the app, hunters and anglers will need a MyFWP account, which is a secure and convenient digital profile that stores licenses, permits and related information.
To create a new account, visit fwp.mt.gov. Users need to make sure to link their ALS number to the MyFWP account to ensure their hunting and fishing licenses are attached to their MyFWP account.
Hunters will also still have the option to print copies of licenses they purchase online or at FWP offices.
If people have questions, the FWP licensing call center will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 1; after April 1, the hours will return to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The call center can be reached at 406-444-2950.
Remember, if you’re applying for a special license or permit, you will need to have a valid email address.